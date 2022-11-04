Hailee Williamson and Haley Johansen have a lot more in common than just their first names. The two friends met while working for an online boutique, and knew they wanted to go into business together.

At first, they thought that business would be a traveling photo booth—Williamson is a photographer by trade—so they purchased a horse trailer and converted it into a photo booth they could take to events. But before they ever started that business, they decided to completely change direction, and instead open Olive & Sage Boutique.

“At the time, Haley was teaching elementary school, and she decided she didn’t want to teach anymore,” Williamson said. “Plus, I had always wanted to own a boutique. She knew that, and so we joked about it, but then we were like, ‘What if we weren’t joking?’ We sold the horse trailer to pay the deposit for our store, and the next week we were signing a lease.”

Williamson and Johansen opened Olive & Sage in mid-October in the new strip center at St. Joseph Court, behind A-Line Auto Parts. It took them 10 months from the time they signed the lease to open, but Williamson said it was worth the wait.

“I live in Burnet and Haley lives in Evant, but I’ve always come to Liberty Hill to shop, and I’ve always liked it,” she said. “We knew the town was growing, and we found this new shopping center and knew it would be a good place for us.”

Olive & Sage’s overall vibe is bright and fun, Williamson said, adding that they wanted to have unique and funny products that would make people laugh and be great gifts as well. Additionally, they set up a build-your-own-hat bar, with a wide choice of accessories.

“The hat bar is something no one else has,” Williamson said. “We knew people around here liked hats, and we thought it would be fun for people to make a hat that no one else has. Customers can choose any hat and add any ribbon. We can then brand it with a heart, put charms on it, or add feathers or flowers or clips.”

The store also has a small men’s section, a baby and toddler section, a large women’s clothing and accessory section, and offers free gift wrapping.

“Our goal with all our clothing is to sell things that are bright and fun—brands that no one else around here has,” Williamson said.

Olive & Sage has a five-year lease in its current location, which Williamson said is a good amount of time for her and Johansen to talk about expanding their business. In the meantime, they plan on growing their business online and offering more products through their website.

The store’s grand opening celebration will be held Nov. 5 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. The hat bar will be open, and there will be discounts and Crumbl cookies for customers. Additionally, June Mae forever jewelry will be on site from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The store’s regular hours are Monday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Sundays from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. For more information, visit Olive & Sage at oliveandsagebtq.com, or on Facebook or Instagram.