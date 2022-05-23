The City of Liberty Hill’s sales tax numbers for May 2022 came in late last week at their highest on record at a total of $499,816.
The previous record high occurred in February 2022, when the number hit $277,000. Economic Development Director Matt Powell said the number is also double what the entire sales tax collection was for the City in April, adding that the reason behind this huge jump is the opening of the new primary dispatch office for Tex-Mix Concrete at the Vista at 29 development two months ago.
“Our sales tax trails by two months, and Tex-Mix opened two months ago,” Powell said. “This suggests that this new business collects more sales tax than every other business in our City. We knew they had huge potential. With that said, I want to see how June and July go before we throw any parades, but this business is a huge boon for the City.”
When the agreement was initially made with the EDC in early 2021, it was estimated that Tex-Mix, through a 10-year deal, would bring in as much as $30 million in sales tax revenues to a variety of entities, including the City’s general fund, road fund, emergency services district #4 and the EDC.
Tex-Mix is paid $2,000 per full-time equivalent job each year for the length of the agreement, with an annual cap of $24,000. The company will maintain between seven and 10 employees.
The EDC also agreed to reimburse Tex-Mix 50 percent of the sales tax revenues generated on the company’s sales that would go to the EDC, which is estimated to be $1.9 million for each entity.
Additionally, the agreement stated the City will have to share a portion of its one cent in sales tax revenues. That portion will be 80 percent for two years, 50 percent the next two years, 40 percent the following two years, and 20 percent the final two years. The estimated total in revenue that Tex-Mix will gain from the City is $2.65 million. If that amount is in fact paid to Tex-Mix, then the City will also gain $15.25 million in sales tax revenues.