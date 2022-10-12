Upon entering the office of Brent Allen in the Liberty Meadows Plaza on Highway 29, one is immediately greeted by a familiar face – sort of.

“Jake” from State Farm.

A life-sized cutout of the celebrity spokesperson stands just outside an interior window to a room where Allen conducts business as an agent for the national insurance company – a location that recently opened.

But, Jake isn't the only famous face adorning Allen's workplace as there is also an autographed photo of Allen alongside actor Dan Aykroyd – or his Saturday Night Live alter-ego, Beldar the Conehead, anyway – from when the pair appeared in a State Farm television commercial in 2015.

According to Allen, the filming of the spot was an experience of a lifetime.

“We flew out to Hollywood and my wife and I stayed at the Beverly Hills Hotel,” said Allen, who has been with State Farm for 18 years. “The first day at the studio, we met with Dan (Aykroyd) and the rest of the cast and went over the script.”

However, during the meeting, Allen contributed his two cents to the proceedings – one that resulted in some of the spot's wording being changed, he said.

“Beldar was going to refer to me as 'State Farm Agent Brent,'” said Allen. “But I suggested we also use my last name and they made the change, so I could get my entire name out there.”

Allen originally hails from Searcy, Arkansas, a town of 23,000 in the central region of the Natural State and was introduced to the company he now works for early on in his existence, he said.

“My mom worked for a State Farm agent,” said Allen. “So, I guess you could say I grew up bleeding red and white.”

The new Liberty Hill location is in addition to Allen's original office in Austin, which is located on Anderson Mill Road – an occurrence that is rare among the company's ranks, he said.

“There are 20,000 State Farm agents in the state of Texas,” said Allen. “But, only 600 have more than one location.”

In the greater Austin area alone, there are 150 State Farm agencies and Allen's clientele ranks in the top three in size.

Allen said he hopes to quickly build bonds with those in his new community.

“What I want to do is make people feel like they can come in and have a conversation,” he said. “My goal is to take care of my current customers, but also add new ones.”

According to Allen, establishing those kinds of connections with his clients enables a clear line of communication in making sure their needs are met.

“We offer all our customers annual reviews of their policies,” said Allen. “So that way, our customers truly know and understand what they have as far as what's covered and what's not – we're constantly meeting with clients because people need to be educated – it's easier to keep a current customer than to get a new one.”

One might even get Allen to sing his company's famous jingle – which has been ranked as one of the top 10 of all time – and in fine voice at that, due to his musical background as a worship leader at Westover Hills Church of Christ in Austin and his history as a touring musician.

“I was in a Christian band called Shepherd Hall,” said Allen. “We toured all over and even went to Nashville.”

State Farm is currently celebrating its 100th anniversary and Allen is proud to be a part of the company's heritage.

“We're the biggest organically-grown company in the world,” he said. “We've never purchased any other companies – all of our customers have been our own from the beginning.”