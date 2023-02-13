When you own a flower shop, there are certain times of the year when you just know you’ll be busy, like Mother’s Day or the weekend of prom, but none of those are quite as significant as Valentine’s Day.

Florists in Liberty Hill have been working around the clock the last several days to prepare for this year’s day of love, with hundreds of bouquets pre-ordered for delivery across town tomorrow.

Fletcher’s Florals

Shauna Wardlaw, owner of Fletcher’s Florals, opened her storefront in Liberty Hill in September 2022. This year is her first time creating floral arrangements for Valentine’s Day.

With just two days to go, Wardlaw had already received over 50 pre-orders, which she has been creating for the last few days.

“I have a rough game plan, like the type of flowers, the color scheme and the shape, but each bouquet is different,” she said. “Flowers are like art. There are so many ways you can make an arrangement.”

Once she’s finished with all her pre-orders, Wardlaw’s work isn’t done. She’ll keep going to create even more bouquets for day-of shoppers who come in looking for flowers.

“I have learned that a lot of men are procrastinators when it comes to ordering ahead, but I’ll have plenty of bouquets for them on Valentine’s Day as well,” Wardlaw said.

Shockingly, she added, she’s only had a few orders for a dozen red roses, which used to be the quintessential symbol of Valentine’s Day years ago. Instead, orders for a mixed variety of flowers in different colors are trending.

“Most people are wanting arrangements with more color, like pinks and purples,” she added. “Flowers for a long time have been a symbol of love, and the different colors have different meanings.”

Wardlaw added that red means love, while white means friendship and pink is flirtatious.

Wardlaw plans to work long hours through Tuesday as she is the only employee at Fletcher’s Florals; however, she has enlisted her husband to make deliveries throughout the day on Valentine’s Day.

Fletcher’s Florals will be open on Valentine’s Day from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

All Stems From Sophia

Nora Siemsen, owner of All Stems From Sophia, has been a florist for over 30 years. She’s spent the last seven years in Liberty Hill, where her business, like the rest of the town, has grown rapidly.

“This year our Valentine’s Day orders have hit around 250, and we’ll still be taking more,” she said. “We have been putting in work every day leading up to Valentine’s Day, because it’s best to be ahead of the game. We will have people coming in until late on Valentine’s Day.”

For that reason, Siemsen has extended her hours to 6 p.m. on Monday and Tuesday, and has also invited Georgetown-based chocolatier Sylvia Heisey, of Shoklat Chocolates, to sell her confections at the store to create a one-stop-shop for customers.

Siemsen has a team of six helping her to create arrangements and deliver the flowers around town. Even though the team’s main focus is on Valentine’s Day, regular orders for birthdays and funerals still have to go out, too, which makes for a delicate balance.

“We have to get our Valentine’s flowers early and get them prepped and cleaned up so we can still do all of our regular orders,” she said.

Siemsen added that this year, lilies, Gerber daisies and sunflowers have been popular to mix in with the ever-popular roses.

“The trend of what people want has changed over the years,” she said. “Men always used to buy women roses, but they started telling them they didn’t want just roses. They still want roses, but they want them mixed with other flowers in a more sophisticated style.”

All Stems From Sophia will be open on Valentine’s Day from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.