A plumbing company might not be the first type of company one might think of to host a business networking event, but Robert and Stephanie George of Vaquero Plumbing have changed that notion.

The couple, who started their business after moving to Liberty Hill in 2021, wanted to find a way to get embedded in the community. That’s how Business 2 Business Liberty Hill got its start.

“We were new to the community, we’ve got a 3-year old who will be starting school, and we had a new business,” Stephanie George said. “I thought, ‘Well, nobody knows who we are, and nobody else is doing an event like this, so let’s start hosting them.’”

The Georges decided they would start by asking local restaurants to partner with them in hosting the events. The first event, held in February at Liberty Tavern, was beneficial to the Georges as well as Liberty Tavern, because they had just recently opened, she said. More than 65 different businesses showed up to the first event.

“Through just that first event we made a lot of connections, and I think Liberty Tavern made connections, as well as everyone who attended,” she added.

The second event, held this week at Agape BBQ, brought in more than 40 different businesses and included a partnership with the Liberty Hill Chamber of Commerce and Agape. The Georges plan on hosting the networking events quarterly and holding them at different local restaurants and venues. For the next event, slated for August, they also plan to do a backpack drive for students in need.

“After we moved here, I was just like, ‘We’ve got to get out there,’” Stephanie George said. “We knew there was no way we were going to get to know everyone in this small town if we didn’t put a face with the name of our business.”

Robert George said hosting an event like this has been important to gaining new customers for Vaquero Plumbing, as well as for the other businesses that attend and network.

“When you go into something like this and you’ve got the right intentions, work always follows,” he added. “We’re excited to see where this goes.”

Follow Vaquero Plumbing on Facebook for more information on upcoming networking events.