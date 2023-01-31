A Liberty Hill Realtor has been chosen to host an Emmy-nominated television program that highlights lifestyle and real estate in the Austin region, and more specifically, Liberty Hill and what it has to offer.

Dax Oglesby, of Realty Austin, was selected from a pool of 19,000 real estate agents in the Austin area to be a host for the show, called “The American Dream,” which airs on The American Dream Network via AppleTV, FireTV and Roku, as well as on local network channels CBS, ABC, Fox and the CW on Saturday mornings.

On each episode, Oglesby will host a five-minute segment showcasing a lifestyle aspect of the Liberty Hill area, along with one of the homes he is currently selling. Five other local Realtors will also be part of the show, highlighting a different place or activity as well as a home they are selling in their respective cities. Each episode is unscripted and commercial free.

Oglesby will do a segment for the show each time it airs throughout 2023, and he will pick a different focus for each of the six episodes.

“I get to find my subject matter and then ‘The American Dream’ gives me a videographer to come do it with me,” he said. “I get to choose what to feature and do all the interviews.”

For his first episode, which will air in February, Oglesby featured the Paramount Theatre in Austin.

“I interviewed the CEO of the Austin Theater Alliance and the director of facilities management at the Paramount Theatre, and we got to talk about what the Paramount means to the community of Austin,” Oglesby said. “We did an in-depth tour behind the scenes where they told me about the theater’s paranormal activity, all the acts that have come through over the years, and I got to go backstage and see the caricatures of all the stars that have performed there in the past, like Carol Burnett and Bob Newhart.”

Although he featured an iconic Austin landmark for his first episode, Oglesby’s plan for the next five episodes will be to focus on different places in Liberty Hill.

“I want to feature a local church, like maybe the Williamson County Cowboy Church, because they host the biggest rodeo in the county there,” he said. “I could also feature Dahlia’s because so many love it, or I could focus on a winery like the Thirsty Mule or the vineyard in Florence. I’ll be asking people for their recommendations for the segment.”

Oglesby said the purpose of each episode is to highlight real people and lifestyles in different real estate markets. The show airs nationally in places like the Bay Area, the Midwest and the Northeast.

“The show wanted to expand its reach in Texas,” Oglesby said. “Austin has been covered in the past, but the show needed some new agents to bring it back. Other areas like Houston and Dallas are also regions highlighted on the show.”

While Oglesby admits hosting a television show and interviewing people on camera isn’t his forte, he looks forward to showing people the lifestyle they can have if they move to the Liberty Hill area.

“I’ve never done anything like this before, so I was nervous the first time, but the more I do it, the more comfortable I’ll get,” he said. “Covering the Liberty Hill market is going to be unique, because there’s not a lot left to cover in Austin. This area will be fun to cover, and I’ll get to highlight real estate at the same time.”

For more information on “The American Dream” or to view Oglesby’s episodes, visit https://americandreamnetwork.tv/watch.