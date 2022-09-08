Aaron Cabrera, a U.S. Army veteran from Liberty Hill, will receive a new roof this week from TAG Roofing & Exteriors, an Owens Corning Platinum Roofing Contractor, as part of the Owens Corning Roof Deployment Project.
Through a partnership with Operation Finally Home, Cabrera was selected and approved as the recipient for the roof replacement.
The Owens Corning Roof Deployment Project is a nationwide effort to show gratitude and honor the veterans who served our country and the families who support them. Since the inception of this program in 2016, more than 350 military members have received new roofs.
For more information on the Roof Deployment Project, or to learn more about how you can get involved, please contact us at roofdeployment@owenscorning.com.