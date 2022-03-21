April Thomas' official title for Liberty Hill Youth League is marketing director.

However, her duties for the local organization go far beyond.

“I do all the marketing, social media and website duties as well as help support where needed on the board,” said Thomas. “Sometimes it's concessions, sponsors, field maintenance – whatever is really needed.”

As far as her “actual” job, Thomas filled a need the league had following her spouse taking over the league's reins, she said.

“I got involved roughly 4-and-a-half years ago because at that time, my husband Jake (Thomas) stepped in as head of baseball and there was no one monitoring the website or social media. Having a background in both, I offered to help out.”

The background Thomas speaks of is one of her position as Director of Product Management for Q2 Software, the Austin-based firm that owns the corporate naming rights for the stadium in which Major League Soccer's Austin FC plays its home games.

For her efforts in the community, Thomas and two of her co-workers were honored on the field before the club's home opener on Feb. 26, with Thomas' son Luke presenting the match ball to the officials in recognition of Thomas having logged the most volunteer hours of anyone in the entire company in 2021, with 357 in all.

Thomas said she was surprised at the honor and added all the hours she puts in with LHYL is a labor of love with the desire to pass it along to the next generation.

“I was really shocked – Q2 does an amazing job of instilling their core mission in their employees – 'Building strong communities' – that's really important to my family too. We love baseball and want to provide a place for every kid of every capability a chance to fall in love with the game. We always say if just one kid falls in love with the game and plays next season, we did something good. I never really thought about my time volunteering because we're always there around the game we love as a family. Jake is the president now and both my boys play. So, when Q2 recognized those efforts, I was really surprised and felt very honored. I'm grateful for the recognition, but I really wanted to be able to highlight LHYL and the needs we have for these kids with the hopes to drive some fundraising and awareness.”

At the moment, much of Thomas' time is focused on the Capital Campaign, a fundraising effort on the behalf of LHYL to generate the money needed for a proposed project that would add four fields to the two existing ones at the league's downtown complex.

According to Thomas, the increase in field space is a necessity due to the explosive growth of Liberty Hill and all the new families moving into the area, with the student population in the school district expected to increase to over 22,000 in the next 10 years.

“Capital Campaign is a private fundraiser for the league to keep up with the growth of Liberty Hill,” said Thomas. “We want to keep Liberty Hill kids playing here – this league has been here since 1953 and has been centered around this community. By raising these funds, LHYL can provide these kids a place of growth, community and sportsmanship. In addition, the Capital Campaign will help us offer tournament options for baseball like we never have before.”

One thing the league wants to avoid at all costs is to have to turn away prospective players due to a lack of playing surfaces, she said.

“The league went really lean in our operations to get the basics for the two new fields and new batting cages up in time for spring,” said Thomas. “We didn't want to waitlist kids due to lack of field space. The board and volunteers have really worked endlessly the last few months to get the two fields playable. To accommodate the impending growth, we need to finish these fields out and add in the remaining two as soon as possible. Getting functional parking, extra bathrooms and concessions will be necessary as well.”

Additionally, more fields will mean Liberty Hill would have the ability to host tournaments that would bring in visitors and boost the local cash coffers.

“We have a great community of ballers and with the right facilities, we could have tournaments here and host in the CenTex All-Star series,” said Thomas. “This would not only be great for youth sports in the area, but also for the city economy.”

Thomas added the need for expansion is a constant progression that will continue as long as Liberty Hill continues on its upward growth curve.

“LHYL needs funds or materials donations to put in fencing, bleachers, irrigation, electrical and more,” she said. “In a short period of time, we forsee the need for additional land for other facilities. The Capital Campaign really only covers the baseball needs due to that segment being the largest and fastest growing, but we are also in need of additional softball facilities. Our numbers are growing there and we will soon need to accommodate that growth.”

Thomas said the challenge of attempting to keep pace with the area's rapid growth is one that is intimidating.

“It's extremely difficult – we are fully volunteer-based and with the current number of volunteers and players, it is near impossible,” she said. “Each volunteer typically does double duties in their roles and because almost every volunteer also works full-time, they typically burn out after a year or two. We try really hard to prevent that and are always recruiting more members, but it is a continual struggle.”

However, LHYL is doing all it possibly can to insure the future of youth baseball in Liberty Hill is secure.

“We have 800 ballers this spring – the most we have ever had – and just managing the day-to-day of those kids, coaches, practices and fields is an astounding task,” said Thomas. “We're constantly looking at ways to outsource aspects of our operations, but that isn't cheap – the youth sports management area is expensive. But, we're all extremely positive and hope as people come into the league, they see the passion of the board and this community to continue to carry on this legacy. We're going into our 69th year and see no slowing down.”