Wendy’s and Popeye’s are still coming to Liberty Hill, but their locations have changed.
Originally, the fast-food restaurants were slated to be built at the new Stonewall Crossing development at the entrance of Stonewall Ranch, just adjacent to Auto Zone.
However, new information obtained by The Independent shows that the restaurants are now set to be built at the Heritage Ridge development, between Starbucks and the entrance to Liberty Hill Middle School.
In addition to the two restaurants, another .8 of an acre is available for purchase. The lease for Wendy’s has been executed, while Popeye’s has signed a letter of intent and is negotiating its lease. The company representing the transactions is Austin-based Endeavor Real Estate.
Blue Sky Texas, based out of Lubbock, is still set to build a restaurant on the other side of Starbucks, as is Panda Express, according to Endeavor Real Estate. Panda Express is a restaurant chain that specializes in American Chinese cuisine with over 2,200 locations.
Calls to Endeavor were not returned by press time for additional information on construction timelines.