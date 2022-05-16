If you’re new to this area, chances are you may find it hard to believe that just in the last few years Liberty Hill’s neighbor to the south, Leander, was pretty much a one stoplight town with a handful of businesses…and not a whole lot of traffic.

I can recall back in the early 1980s coming from Georgetown to the light at RR 2243 and US 183 when the pickup we were traveling in coughed and quit running, and we were able to jump out and push it across the road to a gas station (a vehicle inspection business is now located there) with little fear of being in the way of cars traveling in both directions on 183…there just wasn’t that many.

And while Liberty Hill and Leander have long enjoyed a bit of rivalry, many students chose to attend Leander schools when Liberty Hill High School lost its accreditation back in the late 1960s and many lifetime friendships emerged.

Leander, like Liberty Hill, was served by a volunteer fire department until not too many years ago…and the two departments often fought grass fires together. A structure fire in either community almost always resulted in the two departments working together.

Historians say the Leander area attracted Native American tribes back in the 1880s, with those nations including the Tonkawa, Lipan Apache and sometime later, the Comanche.

Anglo settlers first arrived around 1845, according to historians, and the community was actually known as Bagdad. According to author Dr. J. Gordon Bryson, was “perhaps named for the Old World city.” Bryson, in his book Culture of the Shin Oak Ridge Folk, wrote that Charles Babcock founded the community in 1854 and four years later an immigrant from Germany, John Heinatz, opened up the first post office.

Over the next few years a cemetery was established as well as several churches. There were also a couple of blacksmith shops and general stores. In 1871, the Masons built the first school.

But like so many other small communities, the coming of the railroad would result in change. The line passed through about a mile east of Bagdad and businesses began moving to be closer to the line. A new town was established and was named Leander. There is some dispute among history buffs as to who the town was named after. Some say it got its name from Leander Brown, who was an official with the railroad company; but other historians claim it got its name from Karl Leander, who served as station manager for the Austin and Northwestern Railroad.

The community has continued to grow. In 1899, the Leander High School Association was established and other smaller surrounding schools closed their doors and joined the association. Today the Leander ISD claims to be the largest school district in Williamson County.

Leander voted to incorporate in 1978. A few years later Cashway Building Materials, based in Odessa, expanded its operations to Leander and under the guidance of store manager Robin Bledsoe, became a major contributor to civic organizations not only in Leander but Liberty Hill as well. Bledsoe passed away a few years back, but a 16-acre park bears his name in recognition of his devotion to the community.

Leander has several historical markers, including one devoted to a discovery made back in the 1980s. According to text on the marker, “On Dec. 29, 1982, Texas Highway Department archeologists uncovered the skeleton of a pre-historic human female at the Wilson-Leonard Brushy Creek Site (approx. 6 mi. SE). Because of the proximity of the grave site to the town of Leander, the skeleton became known as the Leanderthal Lady. Carbon testing indicates the woman lived 10-13,000 years ago. She was about 30 years old at the time of death and measured 5′ 3″ in height. As one of the earliest intact burials uncovered in the United States, the site is a valuable source of information on the nation’s prehistoric past.”