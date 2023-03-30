In December 2021, a Liberty Hill girl scout troop planted 10 pounds of bluebonnet seeds at Foundation Park—but they didn’t get to see the fruits—or blossoms—of their labor until now.

The girl scouts, all sixth graders from Troop 40100, planted the seeds at the International Sculpture Garden for their bronze award, which is one of the top awards girl scouts can earn, because they wanted to provide a safe place for families to take pictures in the bluebonnets every spring.

Troop Co-leader Alisia Lucas said the troop initially got the idea to plant seeds after learning from a magazine article that girl scouts were the ones who started the trend of seeding bluebonnets along the highways in Texas in the first place.

“The CEO of the San Antonio Area Council of Girl Scouts was the one who started collecting the seeds, and then she started having Girl Scouts spread them all over Texas highways,” Lucas said. “This was in 1923. We thought that was a good tradition.”

While the troop has lost a few girls since December 2021, the seven who are still a part of the troop were excited to see their hard work finally pay off.

“I can’t believe the bluebonnets finally blossomed,” said AJ Lucas.

“It’s really exciting knowing that our days of work and anticipation just didn’t evaporate,” added Kendall Nichols.

That was a concern for a lot of girls, added Alisia Lucas, because last spring, hardly any bluebonnets blossomed.

“Because of the drought last year there weren’t very many, but then we heard it might take two years for them to really take off, and this year, they did,” she added.

Troop co-leader Rachael James said this project has been a good learning experience for the troop.

“These seeds laid dormant, and then they finally began to blossom just this spring so we could see the fruits of our labor,” she said. “It’s a good lesson for the girls, because just like in life and in school, sometimes you don’t see immediate results, and that delayed gratification is hard sometimes.”

The seeds were planted in a large square plot surrounded by sculptures, with John’s Knot being the most visible behind the bluebonnet patch. Alisia Lucas said the troop is encouraging families to use the bluebonnet patch for pictures this spring while they are in full bloom.

Troop 40100 consists of Girl Scouts AJ Lucas; Kendall Nichols; Maci Partin; Ava Manning; Riley Gross; Josey Law; and Lilly James.