Loop 332 will soon have a new identity in Liberty Hill: Main Street. The question, though, is how much of the Loop will take on this new moniker?

Over the last few months, the Downtown Revitalization Committee has been discussing the renaming of Loop 332 to Main Street to give downtown Liberty Hill more of an identification. During their most recent meeting in January, the committee voted to recommend renaming Loop 332 from Forrest Street, where the City of Liberty Hill Police Department is located, to Churchill Lane, the street just before Main Street Marketplace.

However, during the City Council meeting on Feb. 8, council members talked about how that stretch may not be long enough.

“The question is, do you want to rename a stretch of Loop 332 to Main Street, and where would that be?” asked City Administrator Paul Brandenburg.

Council member Amanda Young said it would be beneficial to rename the entire Loop so travelers on SH 29 would know which way to go to access Main Street.

“If you have a sign that says Main Street on 29 and it’s a different color, you have more chances of people seeing it and taking it to get downtown,” she added. “I don’t know what the costs involved will be, but if it’s not that much, really just for changing addresses and letterhead and all that stuff, I think we should put money toward this.”

Brandenburg said there will be some costs associated with the renaming of the street, including new street signs, which the DRC has determined will be in a different color than the standard street signs, and the changing of addresses for all property owners on the Loop, particularly businesses that may have letterhead or business cards.

“We have two businesses on the Loop that use Main Street in their names (Main Street Social and Main Street Marketplace),” Council member Angela Jones said. “I think people are trying to tell us this is what they want to be. I personally see no problem with renaming the entire street Main Street because you can be driving along Main Street and then end up in the downtown area. I think it's more confusing to not rename the whole thing.”

City Planning Director Jerry Millard added that whatever the Council ultimately decides, Main Street will have to have hard stops on either end for fire response and active 9-1-1 calls.

“We don't want to stop at mid-block, because it could get confusing [for first responders],” he said.

The Council directed city staff to notify all the property owners along Loop 332, including residential and commercial, with a petition to see if they want to have the name changed.

“We will notify all the property owners and we will also identify what costs there may be and bring that back to Council,” Brandenburg said. “We will also let property owners know we are willing to help with some of the costs associated with changing their addresses.”

Jones said seeing the results of the petition will provide good feedback for the Council to make a final decision. Millard added that if there happens to be a large section of Loop 332 where property owners don’t want the street renamed, then the City can adjust accordingly.

“This [name change] is a move in the right direction,” Brandenburg said. “It doesn’t diminish any sort of markers or memorials to people along the way; it just provides the downtown area with a stronger identity.”

The City Council will make their final decision on the renaming of Loop 332 at a future council meeting.