Above Megan Sauber's desk in her office is a purple flag with “LH” in gold – right next to a Kansas State pennant over the door – also purple.

Seems as if Liberty Hill High School's new associate principal has a penchant for purple.

“I've always loved purple,” said Sauber. “So, it's an added bonus for it to be Liberty Hill's color.”

Suffice to say, Sauber fits right in with her new surroundings after spending the past seven years at Vista Ridge High School, where she taught culinary arts for two years, then served as college and career transition coordinator for another four before serving as an assistant principal for a year.

Despite growing up in Salina, Kansas – a town of nearly 50,000 in the central portion of the Sunflower State – and graduating from Kansas State University, Sauber was definitely looking for a change in geography once her matriculation was complete.

“I actually went to three interviews there and had job offers,” said Sauber. “But, I wanted something different and I have family here.”

Now, Sauber is part of the Purple-and-Gold family in her new role after spending time on both sides of the education divide – an experience that has given her a unique perspective, she said.

“In addition to being a teacher myself, I've also seen things through an administration lens,” said Sauber. “So, I'm better equipped to work with kids in making them successful in all aspects of life.”

Sauber earned a bachelor's degree in general human ecology with an emphasis on family and consumer sciences education, then got a master's degree in school counseling from Lamar University and also spent two years teaching family consumer science in the Hutto Independent School District.

According to Sauber, her new employers make transitions easier across the board.

“Everyone has been very welcoming, encouraging and helpful,” said Sauber. “As the district grows and gets more and more kids, Liberty Hill is doing a good job of integrating new staff and students.”

Part of that integration is becoming immersed in her new environment in order to better serve students, she said.

'I think the most difficult thing right now is just learning the system and everything that's in place,” said Sauber. “Getting to know the 'Liberty Hill way' along with the culture and community while doing my job.”

Sauber ran cross country in high school and now lists cooking and baking as her favorite pastime.

“Homemade pasta is my specialty,” she said. “You can never go wrong with carbs and bread.”

Speaking of food, Sauber said she has definitely taken a liking to a particular kind of fare that wasn't available in her home state.

“We have barbecue in Kansas,” she said. “But, I love Tex-Mex.”

Sauber graduated from Gypsum High School, a kindergarten-through-12th grade school with a small enrollment, which instilled in her the desire to be part of a small community with strong bonds – and has found that same kind of feeling in her new home.

“Liberty Hill has a sense of town and culture embedded in the community,” said Sauber. “It's important to me to have a sense of that in the place I live and work.”

However, she also recognizes the rapid growth of Liberty Hill and the windfall it provides.

“This is a place with a lot of growth opportunities and with even more for the future,” she said. “I'm just super-excited to be in Liberty Hill and be part of the community.”

Also adorning the walls of her office are three signs – each with a distinctive message – but meant to go together – “Work Hard,” “Be Kind” and “Stay Humble.”

All advice to live by, said Sauber.

“It's important to me for us to buy into that as a staff,” she said. “So, we can have that kind of culture and community in our office – I'm looking forward to a successful school year.”