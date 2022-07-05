In true pirate fashion, Kevin Manazir started making hot sauce in the bathroom of his barracks.

“When I was in the military, I started making it. When I made my first batch, It was terrible. It was absolutely awful. So I just kept playing with the recipe over the years. And it kind of all exploded when we started smoking our own peppers,” said Manazir.

From bathroom to kitchen, Manazir now makes his hot sauce in his Liberty Hill home with his wife, Cici.

(See the Video)

“We do it all, you know, we handstamp everything, label. It’s all just the two of us,” Manazir said.

His company name, Edward Teach Trading Co., is named after the English pirate Blackbeard. Their company logo is also from Blackbeard, using the symbols from his Jolly Roger flag. Manazir’s pirate theme pays homage to his time in the Marine Corps, representing a fighting spirit. However, this hot sauce is not just for Marines. In his own words, “anybody can be a pirate. We have ten recipes. Come on, join our crew!”

With ten different recipes, all made from his slow-smoked peppers, and all-natural ingredients (including his own chopped wood to smoke the peppers with), it becomes clear that Manazir puts quality above everything.

“There’s definitely hot sauces out there that have red 40, or high fructose corn syrup, or any of that gross stuff that you shouldn’t be eating. And we’re kind of proof that you don’t need preservatives, you don’t need to add these colorings, you can do it the natural way, and you’re going to be rewarded because they’re delicious,” Manazir said.

In addition to quality ingredients, Manazir’s hot sauce also has a unique appearance. His bottle, along with the wax seal stamped on top of the cap, is unlike anything you see in stores.

“I wanted the finished product to look as good as it tastes. Every hot sauce comes in a 5-ounce or a 10-ounce bottle woozy, you know what I mean? Those are international symbols for hot sauce. I didn’t want it to fit into that kind of stereotype because it’s not like anything else that’s on the market. So I didn’t want it to look like anything else that’s on the market,” Manazir said.

Manazir’s hot sauces are priced from $6 to $24, depending on the size and type of sauce. Their sauces can be purchased online or at local markets. They also make ketchup and are looking forward to bottling their barbecue sauce recipes in the future. According to Manazir, local residents should also be able to find their unique hot sauces on store shelves soon.

Edward Teach Trading Company is not only focused on bringing tasty sauces to its customers but also giving back to the community.

“I want to pay it forward. I’d like to get other veteran vendors, who have unique niche items, on the site to start selling their wares,” says Manazir.

If you’d like to become a pirate and taste one of Edward Teach Trading Co.’s Sauces, go to https://www.edwardteachtrading.com.