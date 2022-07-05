Chase Kerlin has been in the furniture-making business for 15 years. He began as a salesperson for Louis Shanks Furniture in Austin after his service as a US Marine. During the 10 years he worked for Louis Shanks, he noticed a gap in the furniture design industry.

“I started designing furniture for a lot of the different domestic case goods and upholstery manufacturers in North Carolina, and then just got the bug and said instead of just designing it, why don’t we go ahead and try to start manufacturing it. And so we did, and we just had this opportunity with a very large empty building come up. And that’s what brought us to Liberty Hill,” said Kerlin.

Olive and Wool furniture is made from 20 different wood species and high-end couture fashion leathers like Gucci, Prada, Channel, Hermes, Ferragamo, and Louis Vuitton, which are laminated to wood through a proprietary process. With the help of his team of master crafters, as well as his partnership with other product designers, Olive and Wool brings the visions to life.

“We are a totally vertical furniture factory, which means we bring in raw lumber on one side and create finished products on the other side. We don’t source parts or anything like that. If we can dream it up, and we have the tools, then we know how to execute it here in town,” says Kerlin.

In addition to being a vertical manufacturer, Olive and Wool furniture is also 100% green. Prices range from $8,000 to $30,000. They produce high-quality, high-end furniture built to last a lifetime.

“I believe in pieces that are not around for today or tomorrow and then in the landfill next year because you either got tired of them, or they didn’t hold up for you,” says Kerlin. “Our pieces are expensive, yes, but there’s no better product to put inside of a family home. Everything we do is solid wood, there’s no plywood. So I mean, you can literally just use it and abuse it. It’s designed to live on. Most importantly, it’s not just an art form or a beautiful piece that you look at. We want you to use it and truly live life on it and not have to worry about it.”

While Olive and Wool's furniture is more than just a beautiful piece, the design process goes a lot deeper than most would expect.

“Our Signature Collection right now is our Pantheon group, which is done off the 16 columns outside the North Portico and Pantheon in Rome,” says Kerlin.

His eyes lit up as he went on to describe the pantheon columns, which traveled over 2,000 miles and were 65 feet tall. The columns, all carved by hand, exhibit a classic and unique design.

“If you see the Pantheon in Rome today, it’s in the middle of a contemporary market. So you wrap around the corner of Piazza Del Mar Cotta, and you just get absolutely awe-struck by a 2,000-year-old structure that hasn’t changed and is still in existence. And really, we just try to translate things like that into modern forms that people can put inside their homes today. So each of our collections has a backstory behind them or what inspired them,” said Kerlin.

Kerlin describes Olive and Wool’s focus as “just making sure we can deliver really high-quality product and not compromising on that.”

