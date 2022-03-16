With a vision to create a place for locals to shop, graze and gather in downtown Liberty Hill, Jeff and Stacie Kenyon purchased an historic home on Loop 332 and are in the process of turning it into a co-op with a variety of unique vendors.

The new business, called Main Street Marketplace, is located at 704 Loop 332 and was previously the residence of Council member Tony DeYoung and his family, but after they moved out a few months ago, the Kenyons saw its potential to become a distinctive downtown business.

“My husband and I are recent empty nesters, so we decided to switch gears and start a new chapter,” Stacie Kenyon said.

The couple decided to turn the home into a marketplace where a variety of vendors could come in and sell their items, from furniture and garden décor to clothing and accessories. Kenyon said they got the idea from the Hico Mercantile in Hico, which is also a collection of shops and vendors selling different wares.

“It’s so beautiful there, and our place won’t be the same or anything like it, but it inspired us because it has multiple vendors in one beautiful space,” Kenyon said. “We want everything to flow to create a cohesive, overall experience, which is why we are hand-selecting vendors that fit that vibe.”

The overall goal is to have a beautiful space with beautiful products, Kenyon said, where people can come not only to shop, but to also hang out, visit with friends and family, and enjoy snacks and drinks in the outdoor seating area.

“We would like to have a vendor who can do coffee or small smacks, but for right now we are going to do prepackaged snacks and sealed drinks that we don’t have to get a food permit for,” she said. “But if we find the right vendor, we will have them come in.”

Jeff Kenyon, who also owns Kenyon Auto Sales in Burnet, is planning on opening a retail area in the garage space that will sell car-themed accessories, men’s clothing and neon signs. The couple also hopes to be able to serve wine and beer from the garage, if permitting from TABC is approved.

Stacie Kenyon will be moving her boutique, Ash & Crown, which is currently housed inside Royal Bliss Day Spa, into the marketplace as well. She originally opened her boutique in December 2021 and sells mainly women’s clothing. After the move, because she will have more space, she plans on expanding her offerings to include jeans, shoes and more accessories.

Other vendors on board for the marketplace include Baretrees Boutique, a women’s and children’s clothing vendor; Kindred Spirit, a garden and patio décor vendor; custom furniture makers Double Axe Furniture and Bellwether Wood & Iron; and The Nest Furniture Revivals, a furniture restoration business. Stacie Kenyon said she hopes to also sign on a few more vendors to really round out the marketplace’s offerings.

“This will really be a co-op of sorts,” she said. “Part of the benefit to our vendors is that they don’t have to lease a whole space on their own, but they still get the opportunity to have a retail space. The checkout process will be centralized, so every vendor doesn’t have to be there every day. We’re really hoping to attract even more local artists and artisans.”

Stacie Kenyon said the home, which is approximately 100 years old, is in excellent condition and still maintains a lot of its original beauty, like the hardwood floors.

“We are just doing a few cosmetic things to get it ready aesthetically, but other than that it doesn’t need a lot of work,” she said. “Each room will be for a different boutique. We have about seven distinct spaces of varying sizes, so there are a lot of options.”

Main Street Marketplace will also be a place to socialize in addition to shopping, Stacie Kenyon added.

“Our furniture artisans will be making and furnishing our outdoor and indoor spaces and we will decorate with some of our vendors’ accents and accessories,” she said. “It’s going to create a great outdoor space for people to relax. We hope to eventually have food trucks if that’s something our customers want.”

Stacie Kenyon said the vendors will be moving in and setting up over the next few weeks, and she hopes to open Main Street Marketplace’s doors to the public by the end of March. She will be moving Ash & Crown to the new location after the community’s Hop Around the Hill event on April 9.

For more information and to keep up to date on the grand opening for Main Street Marketplace, follow the business on Facebook and Instagram or visit www.shopmainstreetmarketplace.com. Those interested in becoming a vendor for the marketplace can contact the Kenyons at hello@shopm.ainstreetmarketplace.com.