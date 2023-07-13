A total of 33 street signs will soon be replaced now that Loop 332 has officially been renamed Main Street. On Wednesday night during the City Council meeting, the Council gave staff final approval authorizing the use of city funding for the sign replacement project.
The cost for replacing the signs, including manpower, is estimated to be $1,400, said City Planner Jerry Millard. Staff will also work with TXDOT to remove and replace the Loop 332 signs recently installed on the traffic signals at the intersection of Main Street and RR 1869.
To offset the cost burden for homeowners and businesses that will be affected by the street name change, council also approved $100 be given per homeowner or business affected.
Millard said there are 124 homes and businesses along the current Loop 332, so if each of them requests reimbursement, that will be a total of $12,400, making the overall cost for the project $13,800.
Staff will also notify Williamson County addressing, Emergency Services District #4, the U.S. Postal Service, the Williamson County voter registrar's office, and all local utilities for each resident and business.
Notices will be sent this week and the changing of signs will begin after that.
The new signs will look different from the standard green, Millard said. They will have a white reflective background, red lettering and a red border, the City of Liberty Hill symbol on the left side, and they will say “Main Street” on both sides.