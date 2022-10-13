A major mixed-use development project is coming to the southeast corner of the intersection at U.S. Highway 183 and State Highway 29.

The land, which is being overseen by Jennifer Jensen, agent and co-owner of Pohl Jensen Partners Real Estate Group, consists of 106 acres that will soon be home to several big box retailers, quick service restaurants, multi-family housing and more.

Jensen said right now there are two multi-family projects under contract. Those projects sit on the far east side and will take up about one-third of the available land.

“The multi-family project on the north end will be traditional multi-family homes with three to four-story buildings,” she said. “The project on the south end will be attached product townhomes. There will be approximately 700 units between both projects, which will really support the retail that we are planning to bring in.”

All the U.S. Highway 183 frontage will be home to major retail, Jensen added.

“We are actively in negotiations with four different big box stores that are household names,” Jensen said. “We are anticipating at least three will land there. We can’t disclose who they are at this point, but they will be a great asset to the community.”

Additionally, the project is also expected to bring in several quick service restaurants (QSRs) as well as a strip center for various businesses.

“Between the two, I would say this project will have a dozen retailers and QSRs, all of which are first class,” said Bill Pohl, co-owner of Pohl Jensen Partners Real Estate Group. “We have non-disclosure agreements with many retailers in this tract. We don’t have a name for the development yet, but we are working on that. What I can say is that we are way down the line with it. This project is mature. I’ve been involved with this property for about 40 years, and that corner is going to be something special.”

Pohl added that the project is a moving target, mainly because of the “disappointing economics of the Fed” that could slow things down.

“I would think we’d be breaking ground in about four months,” he said. “The Federal Reserve is raising interest rates and we don’t know how that will affect us and if [potential retailers] will slow down. Today they are not, but they could.”

Jensen said regardless, the project will happen, and that it’s exciting to be involved in something that will bring big opportunities to Liberty Hill.

“We want to bring money back into the community, so we want people to be able to shop in town and have that local resource,” she said. “This land is 100 percent in Liberty Hill city limits.”

Pohl Jensen Partners Real Estate Group is responsible for several other major commercial developments in the greater Austin area, including the Lakeline Rock Plaza in Cedar Park and developments along Parmer Lane between RM 1431 and RM 620.