When a student steps onto the mat at John’s Gym to train in the martial art of Brazilian jiu-jitsu, Nate Nelson wants to ensure one thing over all else.

“Jiu-jitsu is supposed to be fun,” said Nelson, an instructor and co-owner of the gym, located on Jonathan Drive just off State Highway 29 in Liberty Hill. “Nobody wants to get yelled at or anything.”

For his emphasis on enjoyment, Nelson was named Best Coach in The Independent’s annual Best of Liberty Hill balloting.

Ironically, when Nelson first attempted to take up the sport, his initial experience wasn’t very enjoyable.

“I was in a situation that wasn’t beginner-friendly,” he said. “It’s not very fun when you’re constantly getting smashed on the mat by more advanced people.”

So, Nelson gravitated to muay thai – or “Thai boxing,” as its known –a combat sport that incorporates striking with punches and kicks along with various grappling techniques.

However, before too long, he decided to give jiu-jitsu another shot in part due to a difficult patch in his personal life, he said.

“I was going through a rough time and I needed something different,” said Nelson, a Utah native who also lived in Colorado before moving to Austin in 2014. “Jiu-jitsu really helped me get balance in my life and also improved my fitness level.”

Moving to Texas

Nelson and then-girlfriend-now-wife Z decided to leave the rugged winter weather of the Rocky Mountain region behind for Central Texas for a myriad of reasons, he said.

“I got tired of the cold,” said Nelson, who works in the technology industry and was attracted by the Austin job market in the field.

“But, my ex-wife and her husband were also moving to Texas, both families wanted to move together and it made sense, so I could see my kids as much as I wanted.”

When it came time to find a gym, Nelson had a plan.

“I had a list of gyms to try and John’s Gym was the first one we went to because it was right next to the storage place where we had our stuff,” he said. “After that, we didn’t need to go to any more.”

One turned out to be the magic number for Nelson, as he immediately fell in love with not only the gym, but the sport that had been initially so cruel at the first time of asking.

“I just liked the friendly atmosphere there,” said Nelson. “At a lot of the gyms, it’s very strict asfar as bowing the right way and having all kinds of weird, unwritten rules that turn people off, but it wasn’t like that at John’s. Learning a martial art shouldn’t feel like a job.”

In fact, once Nelson became adept enough at his newfound passion, he decided the natural progression was to become a coach at the gym where he still trains with owner John Ramseier before getting the proverbial offer he couldn’t refuse a few years later.

“They were looking to expand into Liberty Hill and at first I wasn’t interested,” said Nelson. “But then I had the opportunity to go in with (business partner and co-owner) Alex (Sanchez) and I felt much more comfortable.”

In the three years since, the Liberty Hill location has continued to boom with its assortment of adult and children’s classes, which plays right along with Nelson’s philosophy, he said.

“When I was coaching at the Austin gym, I ran the beginners’ program and started helping with the kids’ class,” said Nelson. “I love coaching and it’s something I take a lot of pride in.”

Nelson first realized he was cut out for his current role when he decided to coach his daughter in softball, he said.

“We signed her up to play and at first, she didn’t want to,” said Nelson, who played multiple sports in high school with baseball as his primary focus. “I made her a deal I would volunteer to coach if she tried it. We ended up doing it for six years and coaching her was one of the best experiences of my life. It was during that time I realized how much I loved coaching.”

‘Still a student’

Despite the fact Nelson holds a black belt, he recognizes the fact martial arts is an endeavor in which one never stops learning.

“The biggest difference between what we do and other sports is in martial arts, the coaches are still students themselves and we train right alongside the athletes we teach,” he said. “We’re always gaining new knowledge, then have the ability to pass it along to our students and make them better.”

According to Nelson, the most gratifying aspect of coaching jiu-jitsu isn’t unlike many teachers, be they athletic or academic.

“The light-bulb moments when you see somebody try something you’ve taught them and it works,” said Nelson. “I really enjoy seeing people improve.”

However, in order to maximize each of his students’ individual learning curves, Nelson also recognizes the various styles of how people comprehend instructions.

“I’ve always been interested in how people learn and how the brain works and adapts,” he said. “I can cater my teaching style to that particular person and be able to keep them motivated.”

Coach to your audience

Nelson said coaching jiu-jitsu effectively requires an ability to always remember exactly who you’re teaching at a given time.

“With adults, you need to treat them like adults and with respect–we understand people have other life responsibilities–so if you can only make it to one class a week, that’s fine and we’ll give someone back what they put into the sport,” he said. “We also let students ask questions during class as opposed to some gyms where that’s frowned upon.”

As for the youngsters, there’s one critical element that’s added into the equation.

“Discipline,” said Nelson. “You need to pay attention and focus.”

Regardless of the age of the student, though, Nelson highlighted one attribute all need to truly grasp and learn the techniques he teaches.

“Jiu-jitsu isn’t easy and you have to learn how to struggle,” he said. “Especially in the beginning when you might be getting smashed every day and it can be not very fun depending on how you look at it. But, if you can fight your way through, handle the pressure and come out on the other side, that’s a life lesson.”