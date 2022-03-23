When Andrew Cuccinota and Isaac Villanueva enter a room, they mean business.

Literally.

The Liberty Hill junior duo will compete at the DECA International Career Development Conference in Atlanta on April 23-26 in the Marketing Management Team Decision Making competition after winning the state event in Houston in February.

Ironically, Cuccinota and Villanueva are relative newcomers to DECA, only having gotten involved with the program recently.

However, their results to this point have far outweighed their experience level after having such splendid success with a chance to now add an international trophy to their respective resumes.

Also ironic is the fact neither one aspires to a career in marketing, as Cuccinota plans to study engineering and Villanueva computer science and business upon reaching college.

But, those factors haven't been enough to derail them.

The MTDM event is broken down into two separate disciplines, as the contestants must first take a 90-minute, 100-question, multiple-choice exam, which is followed by a role-play in which each team must give a presentation before a judge, with the scores from both events combined

The subject matter for the event – or in essence, what they're trying to “sell” – is unknown to the teams in advance, which is what not only makes the event challenging, but is what allows those who are quick thinkers and good collaborators to prevail.

Cuccinota and Villanueva were assigned a hypothetical case study in which they needed to raise funds for a campaign to save the Monarch butterfly from extinction.

Competitors are only given 30 minutes to ready their presentation from scratch, followed by an interview before a judge that can last no longer than 15 minutes.

Cuccinota said one part of the process is definitely more nerve-wracking than the other – but not the one most people would expect.

“It's much more intimidating getting ready,” he said, of the process during which the competitors are only allowed a single piece of paper and a pencil to draft a plan. “Once you're in front of the judge, it's easy.”

However, there is almost certainly always that curveball thrown in that must be dealt with on the fly – which is when the cream of the competition rises to the top, said Cuccinota.

“You really have to be able to think on your feet,” he said. “It definitely helps a lot.”

Of course, the fact Cuccinota and Villanueva are best friends helps when things get a bit dicey.

“The fact we know each other so well means one of us almost instinctively knows when the other is about to pause speaking,” said Villanueva. “So, one of us can come up with an improvised idea while the other is talking.”

According to DECA advisor and Liberty Hill High School marketing teacher Mikyela Tedder, the judges are very particular as to the high standard they're looking for in the students.

“There are 8-10 aspects the judges need to see, such as things like promotion, planning and advertising,” said Tedder. “They want to see marketing experts.”

Cuccinota and Villanueva devised a campaign they entitled “Flutter of Royalty,” – a play on the monarch's name – and in the end, it was a successful one, which means they'll be headed off to the international competition next month.

“I think the best part is going to be meeting such a wide variety of people,” said Cuccinota. “We're looking forward to going.”