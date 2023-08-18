At the council meeting on Aug. 9, Mayor Liz Branigan recommended the sunflower to be named as the official flower of the City of Liberty Hill.
Branigan asked local artist Kendra Cofer to speak on the importance of the sunflower during the meeting.
“I loved the idea of the sunflower becoming Liberty Hill’s flower,” she said. “Sunflowers are often associated with positivity, happiness and optimism.”
Cofer also brought in a piece of artwork she created, showcasing a local longhorn in a field of sunflowers.