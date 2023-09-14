During the City Council meeting held Sept. 13, Liberty Hill Mayor Liz Branigan read a proclamation declaring Sept. 14, 2023 to be Josh McGinty Day.
Josh McGinty, who passed away earlier this year in a motorcycle accident, was well known in Liberty Hill as an active community member and local business owner, first of Agape Java (where Agape BBQ is now housed) and later of Anchored Hope, a Christian-based bookstore. He ran both businesses with his wife, Ellen.
The McGinty’s daughter, Cathryn Tucker, was in attendance at the meeting to accept the proclamation, which read: “Whereas, Liberty Hill is a unique and blessed community in Texas; and Whereas, Liberty Hill is home to many special people, and Josh McGinty was one of the dearest we ever knew;
"And whereas, Josh McGinty lived his faith, placing his love for his family and his devotion to service at the center of his life; and Whereas, Josh could happily serve coffee at his café all day, and then lead Bible Study at night; and Whereas, Agape Java served as a gathering place for the community, and Whereas, Josh’s love of people was like Jesus’ love of people.
“He served his community whole-heartedly and was a shining light among us; and Whereas, A person of this extraordinary stature is lovingly remembered, and his influence is still felt within our community; and now therefore, I Liz Branigan, as mayor of the City of Liberty Hill, Texas, proclaims that tomorrow, September 14, 2023, is Josh McGinty Day in the City of Liberty Hill, and encourage all to consider how we can, in memory of our friend, follow his loving example.”