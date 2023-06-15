More than 100 Liberty Hill residents were packed into and spilling out of Council Chambers Wednesday night as Mayor Liz Branigan issued a proclamation declaring June to be Pride Month in Liberty Hill.

The proclamation, which was read by Branigan at the beginning of the meeting, states: Whereas, Liberty Hill is a loving, wholesome and family-centered community; and whereas, Liberty Hill is an inclusive and supportive community; and whereas, we value all of our citizens because of the unique and precious nature of all of God’s children; and whereas, we oppose hate, abuse, discrimination or bullying of any person. Now therefore, I, Liz Branigan, as Mayor, do proclaim the month of June as Pride Month in Liberty Hill, in harmony with the larger community of the United States.”

A Pride Proclamation has never been issued in Liberty Hill before Branigan told The Independent, who also said she’d had some second thoughts on issuing the proclamation before the meeting, but ultimately decided to do it because she felt it was needed for the community.

“I have received a lot of comments,” Branigan said. “About 40 percent are in favor and about 60 percent are against, but I’ve gotten so many comments from people saying, ‘Thank you for doing this.’ This proclamation urges for acceptance. It’s long overdue in our community.”

As mayor, Branigan has sole discretion on whether a proclamation is issued. Any Liberty Hill citizen can request the mayor to issue a proclamation, which is ceremonial and intended for non-commercial and non-political purposes. Branigan said “a young person in the community” who was being bullied at school asked her to issue the proclamation.

“I know not everyone on the Council agrees with me, but I’m happy with the fact that our Council members have clear, definite ideas of their own,” Branigan told The Independent. “Our Council is not an echo chamber.”

The tension in the room was palpable—no thanks to the buildings’ air conditioning going out just before the meeting began. Police Chief Royce Graeter, along with two of his officers, were at the meeting and had to remind citizens a few times to practice decorum.

Tempers were flaring before the proclamation was read, as many citizens who has signed up to speak during public comments, which on the agenda were set to occur following the reading of the proclamation, wanted the chance to speak before the proclamation was issued.

However, City Attorney Marianella Joseph told the audience that the agenda could not be adjusted to do this, adding that public comments are only allowed during the public comment period or during a specific agenda item that is up for consideration, discussion or possible action.

“A proclamation is not an action for council to take,” she said. “It’s not an item for deliberation, discussion or action for council.”

After the proclamation was read, several cheers and audible “boos” could be heard from the audience. Council member Angela Jones spoke from the dais stating that she did not agree with the proclamation, adding that the mayor doesn’t have to seek permission from Council to issue a proclamation.

“Had she asked, I would have given a dissenting vote,” Jones said. “My responsibility in this role is to make sure you can flush your toilets, have water, roads are in good shape … In my opinion, this isn’t uniting our community, it’s dividing our community.”

Council member Crystal Mancilla also spoke from the dais, stating that a proclamation is just a proclamation, and that the Council wants everyone to feel welcome in the Liberty Hill community. She also scolded the audience for not being more involved in other city dealings.

“If you follow this Council, then you’ve seen that we have changed this organization completely for the betterment of every citizen that comes to Liberty Hill…” she said. “We’ve done a lot of work. For this one thing to come up and now people want to get involved, when we have major policies we are working on is surprising. If this is what you’re passionate about, don’t wait until it looks like this. Be involved; come to council meetings.”

Mancilla added that she would not tolerate ugliness from the audience, and if it wasn’t someone’s turn to speak, then they needed to keep quiet.

Following the council members’ comments, the public comment period began. A total of 17 citizens spoke, with 15 opposed to the proclamation and two in favor. Each citizen was given three minutes to speak. By law, the Council was not able to respond to any of the comments.

Among those who spoke were Bradley Helgerson, the founder of Fortis Classical Christian Academy in Liberty Hill, as well as several local pastors, including Nathan Brown from Vintage Church, John Jernigan from Williamson County Cowboy Church and Derrick Norris from Andice Baptist Church.

“What you’ve done today is a slap in the face of every Christian in Liberty Hill,” Jernigan said, addressing Branigan during his public comment.

Norris agreed when he spoke, adding that he was shocked when he saw the proclamation was going to be issued. He used the remainder of his time at the podium to pray for the audience and the leaders of Liberty Hill.

Pastor Chris Wimberly of Selah Hills Church couldn’t be present at the meeting but told The Independent he sent an email to his entire congregation the day before the meeting urging them to do three things: pray, write the mayor an email, and attend the city council meeting in person.

“I’d love to see our mayor stand for what is good and right and not just go with the flow,” Wimberley said. “Just because everyone else is doing it, doesn’t mean it’s the right thing to do. I didn’t appreciate the [proclamation’s] manipulative language. It assumes the community hates folks and we don’t. We love them. I don’t appreciate the language used.”

Jones’ husband, Ryea Jones, also spoke in opposition to the proclamation, adding that he felt it would do more harm than good for the community in a divisive manner.

“By reading this proclamation, you have forever changed the Liberty Hill you’ve grown to love and now represent as mayor,” he said, addressing Branigan.

Many other residents also shared their strong opinions about the proclamation.

“I do not consent with this [proclamation at all],” said Liberty Hill resident Kimberley Whitney. “What about our heroes out there? Our paramedics? What about our veterans? What about the white people? What about all those people? We are all children of God and I do not agree … I believe it’s wrong. I don’t go around telling you I’m a heterosexual and what my preferences for my sexual orientation are. Why do we have to put up with that? Why do our children and grandkids have to listen to that?”

Liberty Hill resident Tim Fontenoy addressed the mayor, stating that she shouldn’t be making a proclamation for pride.

"Celebrating this sexual freedom out in public is inappropriate and its sexual harassment to any kid who sees it,” he said. “It’s sexual harassment toward kids is what it is. Sexual acts are fine behind closed doors, not to celebrate out in the community.”

Council member Will Crossland’s wife, Amanda Crossland, spoke in favor of the proclamation. The Crosslands lost their son, Jaycee, a 15-year-old sophomore at Liberty Hill High School, to suicide in October 2022 after learning he had been bullied by his peers for coming out as gay less than two weeks prior.

“[Jaycee] identified as gay and didn’t tell a soul except for me [for months],” she told the audience during her public comment. “He felt comfort in his friends and told his truth and 10 days later he committed suicide.”

The last person to speak during the public comment period was Marshall Evans, an 18-year-old transgender man who said he knew he was transgender at the age of 13.

“I am still transgender after all this time,” he said. “I hated myself because of what my community said. They were against me and that made me want to die. It’s very scary when you feel like everybody hates you for finally finding yourself.”

Evans added that he felt there was a lot of confusion about what pride means.

“Pride isn’t just for gay people,” he said. “Pride isn’t just about the sex act itself. It’s not about sex. It’s about two lesbians holding hands in public and being glared at in H-E-B. It’s about seeing that and seeing that it is wrong to hate people for who they love.”

Though they didn’t speak during the meeting, both Council member Amanda Young and Crossland told The Independent they supported the mayor’s proclamation.

“I support it,” Crossland said. “It’s a good thing to let people know we accept them and love them as who they are—it doesn’t matter what their sexual orientation is. I have a personal situation with this, because my son came out as gay 10 days before he died [from suicide] from bullying.”

Young added that when a child in the community is bullied to the point of suicide, it’s necessary to take a better look.

“This is done in the spirit of loving thy neighbor, and it’s unfortunate that some people want to see it as a larger agenda, because I don’t think any of us intend it to be,” she said.

Young added that she has a son who is gay, and she couldn’t imagine not being supportive of him.

“I’m very disappointed with the people in the community,” she said. “There are so many people moving here, and there’s going to be a lot of diversity coming here. I hope people can contend with that with grace.”

Other Liberty Hill residents who didn’t attend or speak at the meeting told The Independent the issuance of the proclamation was being talked about across the Liberty Hill community the day leading up the meeting.

“A flurry of parents, community leaders and friends have reached out to me, shocked by our mayor [making this decision] without any consent from the community,” said Liberty Hill resident Sam Russo.

Liberty Hill resident Brandon Canady said though he was out of town, he’d had several people reach out to him about the proclamation as well.

“I think as a city, we should focus on issues like water, sewer, infrastructure and roads,” he added. “Let’s focus on things uniting the community and not something that causes divisiveness. When you single out a specific group, you’re not uniting your constituents.”

Council member Chris Pezold was absent from the meeting and could not be reached for comment by press time.

Click here to view the meeting in its entirety and to hear all of the public comments.