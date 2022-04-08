With early voting only a few weeks away, voters in the Liberty Hill ISD and the City of Liberty Hill have multiple contested races to consider.

For Liberty Hill ISD Trustee, one of two places are up for election this spring, but only Place 6 drew multiple candidates.

In Place 6, incumbent Kristi Hargrove drew three challengers -- Antonio Canas, Janice Brooker and Jim Dillon.

Canas, a retired 24-year military veteran, sought a position on the board in the past two elections. Dillon, who has made multiple runs for school board and other public offices in the past, is also seeking the position along with newcomer Brooker, a mother and grandmother. Dillon chose not to participate in the newspaper’s Q&A, instead submitting a brief statement that appears below the Q&A.

Incumbent Megan Parsons, who is currently serving as Board President, did not draw an opponent in Place 7, but chose to respond to our survey. Her responses appear below.

The candidates' responses appear here as they were submitted -- unedited by The Independent.

LHI: What do you see as the top three issues facing the school district during your three-year term?

BROOKER: Children are not “one size fits all”. And too often we allow adult problems and anxieties to infect the classroom and drain it of wonder and inspiration. I want to transform how education is delivered at Liberty Hill ISD. I want to create a culture in which our classrooms let children truly be children and that our teachers are empowered and supported to make teaching their primary focus and exciting--an engaging classroom can bring even the most timid learner out of their shell.

Additionally, I want to improve our gifted programs to ensure they are best serving our most unique students. We also need to make sure our 504-coded students have the best support possible, always rooted in the latest, proven researched methods and not on what is the path of least resistance or easiest way to handle their unique challenges.

CANAS: An issue that I foresee that our school district is facing is its hiring process and maintaining the best educators. Our school district has grown over 200% in the last two years, and it is expected to continue to expand during the next decade as we build more houses. Our school district will need more schools and workers with this growth. We must be prepared, projecting early what our staffing needs are and aggressively and proactively hiring to address the district’s needs. Our school board and district leadership must be proactive in planning for this growth, so our teachers are students are taken care of in the best possible way. Our educator’s primary purpose is to prepare our children and be academically competitive. We won’t achieve those goals if our educators are overworked, underpaid, and underrepresented. Maintaining cohesion and order as we are confronted with addressing hard policies issues requires clear and concise ideas with an open mind approach. Ensuring all students and faculty have a voice and are fairly listened to when weighting and making policy decisions for the district.

HARGROVE: One challenge I would like to address is continuing to address our growth by renovating old buildings and building new schools with the approved bond money. With the issues with inflation and supply and demand, it has been and will continue to be a priority to “keep up” with our growth. As a board, I feel we have an effective plan to deal with the fast growth. I see growth as an incredible opportunity for new staff to come to our thriving district. It also allows students opportunities as they attend new schools to be a part of extra curricular activities such as band, choir, theater, UIL, and sports. Many more students have those opportunities when you open additional schools.

The second area of challenge is hiring new staff and retaining current staff. This can also be a positive for

our district because we can bring in new teachers and staff and allow new opportunities for existing teachers. The numbers are down for new teachers graduating from college and even college students studying education to become teachers. As a board, we are constantly discussing ways to keep our current teachers and how to attract new, quality teachers to LHISD. We have taken steps to retain teachers and support staff, but we are always open to new things to address the teacher and support staff shortages.

The last challenge I would like to discuss is actively working to keep our small town culture of caring in the midst of our fast growth. Culture is developed and maintained campus to campus in a fast growth district like LHISD. Growth can create challenges with consistency among campuses in things like dress code, teaching and learning, and discipline. Consistent communication among administrators and from administrators to staff is critical to make sure all of our kids are getting a premier education and feel safe in our schools.

LHI: Identify an ongoing problem facing our school district that you believe needs more attention. If elected, what could you contribute to a solution?

BROOKER: As a mother of a son with severe dyslexia, I understand the struggle some parents experience in securing the best education for their children. I will make sure that our district has the most streamlined processes, that puts the school’s focus on the child and what’s best for them individually, and treats the parent as a trusted guide and advocate when it comes our students in special populations. I did not always feel that my son was well-served by his school. I felt that without me being a fierce advocate his education was falling through the cracks. Parents should not always have to fight; we should have a proactive approach and prioritized these unique children every day.

As your next trustee, this will be a daily focus of mine. If you are a parent of a special populations child, know that I will be your advocate on the school board and that I understand your struggles better than most.

CANAS: One concern is that our community areas that I see as not being adequately represented by our current school board makeup. Precisely I do not see that those in the developing area on the other side of Ronald Reagan are represented. The lack of representation is because these are newly developed areas with new residents, such as Santa Rita, Lively Ranch, and Morningstar.

I suggest we study the advantage of creating member districts. As our community continues to expand, new residents and students will be further away, and their concerns and issues may not get addressed with the current board member format. The advantages of the single-member district include the following: it provides voters with strong constituent representation by giving each voter has a single, easily identifiable district representative; it encourages constituent service by providing voters with an easily recognizable ‘ombudsman’ (public advocate); gives voters the ability to hold their representative accountable through the election process; and lastly, it ensures geographic representation.

HARGROVE: An ongoing problem facing our country and ALL school districts across America is drugs. The negative effects of COVID, the isolation it created, and many students learning from home, has caused many people to struggle with mental health. The drug cases are climbing post-pandemic, but they are no worse than pre-pandemic. The more we are “back to normal” with students back on campuses, the struggles we were dealing with pre-pandemic will resurface. Students are back in school and our country is dealing with drugs in schools once again. On a positive note, students being back in school gives them a support system in the way of counselors, teachers, and administrators. Drug education in schools and conversations with students as their parents, family members, or community members are critical regarding drugs. The district is currently researching effective drug education programs to implement in our district to address concerns regarding drugs in our schools. We have to work together as a community to deal with the issues in schools. Just like with bullying, parents have to partner with school districts to educate their students on drugs and things to look for when being approached. It is a partnership and it takes all of us to have those difficult conversations with our young people. If we educate our students, have open dialogue, and work together, we can create a positive atmosphere that is conducive to our students’ success.

LHI: As a school board member, what could you do to help boost morale among teachers and support staff during difficult times?

BROOKER: I see this through the eyes of who we must always remember we are serving first and foremost: the children. Nothing will end the intellectual curiosity of a young learner like a bad classroom experience, which can be deeply impacted by a teacher who feels under/unappreciated. The environment in which our children learn is as important as the curriculum, and there is no bigger environmental factor than our teachers.

I will push to create systems in which we identify our best classroom teachers, support, and reward them. I do not want great teachers leaving our district because they do not feel supported by the school board or their administration. On the other hand, if we have teachers who are unresponsive to help and continually failing children, either academically or in creating a positive, engaging classroom experience, then we need to be bold and make changes. Our children deserve the best. No employee should be above the mission of fostering the best education possible for our children.

I also believe that support staff should be fairly compensated for the hard work they do every day in helping our schools run. They are an essential part of serving our kids as well.

CANAS: After two years of confronting and adapting to our daily life with the COVID restrictions, this has taken a toll on our LHIDS staff. To understand and support teachers, I suggest going straight to the source, and I would tell board members to hold small focus groups with our educators and staff members to brainstorm what ideas and needs they have. Those Focus groups like the bond community that I participated in last year where residents, staff, and educators provide ideas and solutions. These focus groups don’t need to be extended periods met quarterly or twice. Still, the intent is to get our community and teacher involved and provide solutions to challenges and recognize those educators that go beyond the scope of their daily activities.

HARGROVE: As a board, we regularly discuss things we can do to boost morale. We have also worked diligently to give raises and incentives this school year to our teachers, support staff, and substitutes. Central Office employees covered classes during the height of COVID when we were short substitutes. Raising substitute pay this year in hopes of raising the interest in substituting was very successful. When teachers are out ill and know they have a substitute, it plays a big part in them feeling supported. Teachers also don’t have to cover for one another if we have substitutes. The board also approved specifics regarding COVID that I discuss in question #6. The board has discussed other benefits besides increasing pay to encourage teachers and make our district appealing to teachers and support staff. The board knows we have a great deal of work to do regarding teacher/staff pay, as well as other morale boosters and we are constantly discussing ideas. The board is very aware that we have to find ways to boost morale in these difficult times and we are definitely thinking outside the box.

LHI: All school districts in Texas are facing hiring concerns. What suggestions do you have to make LHISD more appealing to job seekers -- whether they be teachers or support staff?

BROOKER: All human behavior comes down to incentives and disincentives. We need to ensure that we are offering the most competitive pay and benefits in the area for our classroom teachers. We must lead the region in this area and create a culture in which teachers, and prospective teachers, know that LHISD is a place in which their time and talents will be valued and compensated well.

We also need to address as much as possible to alleviate the burdens placed on our teachers. We cannot prevent state law mandates on their time and activities; however, as a district we should be extremely sensitive to adding things to their plate—paperwork, local testing requirements, etc.

All told we must create an environment where great teachers are free to be themselves and educate our kids.

CANAS: I suggest running aggressive recruitment campaigns using social media outlets and emphasizing the positives of our working for LHISD and living in our community. Our district needs a better recruitment campaign that could be just what captures the attention of those talented individuals the school district wants to work for and be part of the Panther family. But it’s also something that requires a great deal of thought and planning to ensure efforts aren’t all for nothing. I know it is not easy currently, but we will be consistently ahead of the game if our district develops an effective and efficient recruiting system.

HARGROVE: As we all know, raising pay is the best way to attract teachers and support staff to our district, but there is more to attracting quality teachers to LHISD than pay. We have raised pay this year and increased the hourly pay for support staff and substitutes. Ultimately teachers have to be able to support their families and the board constantly has that in the forefront when discussing hiring and retaining teachers/staff. Our teachers should feel safe, valued, and supported. There should be mutual respect between administration and teachers. Teachers that are valued and respected as professionals will stay in districts where they are appreciated. Sometimes boosting morale is as small as trusting teachers to be the professionals they are and provide an atmosphere of respect and consistency across the district. Keeping and developing a culture of caring and safety is a huge part of attracting quality teachers and retaining the teachers we want to keep. The monthly pay check is important, but loving your job on a daily basis is also critical. Feeling appreciated and supported goes a long way in any line of work, but especially educators in this time of pandemic and staff shortages.

LHI: What is your overall view of how the district has responded to the COVID-19 crisis? If another health crisis threatens the community during your service on the Board, what type of input do you believe Trustees should have in decision making?

BROOKER: The children of our district are best served when they are in our schools, receiving in-person instruction, services for their special needs, and are surrounded by a host of adults who care about them and their future successes. As a trustee, I will never advocate for remote learning as we have seen the damaging effects its had on our kids, particularly our at-risk populations who were already struggling. I will fight to keep schools open, always, and I will also be a voice against mask mandates, for our teachers and staff, and for our kids.

CANAS: We all learned a lot while shifting to the new world of dealing with COVID. This challenge stressed all our recourses; I believe the LHISD excellently prepared and responded to the COVID-19 crisis for the 2001/2022 school year. Then with the emergency of the new Omicron virus in late October, there was confusion among the parents/students, students, and staff members who were exposing themselves without clear guidance from district leadership. The result was that students, parents, and LHISD staff became infected with Omicron. If elected and as a parent, I will proactively raise concerns and not be a "yes, sir" type of board member. The safety of our children and staff will be my priority.

Our job as board members is to make the best decisions for our students, faculty, and community, which may mean not always agreeing with the superintended; we must speak up if we know something is wrong or unsafe. The COVID-19 epidemic has exposed how unprepared we are for dealing with a pandemic or disaster. As a board member, I would be committed to better emergency preparedness and exploring a successful way to cope with our next set of challenges.

HARGROVE: I feel the district did a very good job in managing the COVID crisis. They met with people in charge of managing the COVID crisis in Williamson County consistently. This pandemic is new to everyone and the administration kept our staff and student’s best interest in mind. They didn’t close the entire district when numbers were up. We closed classrooms, grade levels, and campuses as needed. I feel LHISD kept the safety of our students and staff in the forefront and made every effort to keep our kids in school and learning. The district tracked the data and did what was best for our staff and students. As a board member, I was informed on any decisions made and I was comfortable with the LHISD administration making decisions. The board was involved in approving whether we wanted to ease restrictions when those things took place last spring. The board voted to add 10 sick days for staff that had COVID. If they needed more than 10 days, they could use accrued personal days. They also provided free testing for staff members with symptoms of COVID. If I had any concerns or input, I was encouraged to speak up and was heard as a board member. The administration were the ones looking at the data and staying updated on information from the county, so it made sense that they were the best ones to make the majority of decisions.

LHI: Do you believe the district does enough to discourage bullying? If not, what specifically would you suggest to help students struggling with this problem?

BROOKER: Unfortunately, despite best efforts, bullying will always happen. We must have systems in place to identify it and protect children who are subjected to it, as bullying can destroy their educational experience and rob them of the joy of their schooling.

I also believe that we must identify bullies and when possible provide services to them to uncover the root issues driving them to act out against their peers. To grapple with this issue it must be more than just discouraging the behavior and reacting when we see it. Many times these kids who are bullying are grappling with major issues at home and their awful behavior is a cry for help.

We’ll never end bullying, but we can take a holistic approach to addressing it and protect and serve as many children as possible.

CANAS: Bullying is an issue confronting all school districts daily, and I believe the community needs to continuously update policy and practice to discourage bullying and respond when it occurs. We need to take a proactive approach and prepare our educators to identify new trends and techniques to reduce and eliminate bullying. I know this requires a village of parents, educators, and administrators to stay vigilant and work together for solutions. In some cases, a bully has emotional issues that may need to be resolved, and our school must have enough counselors available to help those who need professional assistance. Since I started running for the school board, this has been one of my priorities, ensuring our school has an adequate counselor available for those in distress or having emotional problems.

HARGROVE: Bullying is a challenge that plagues schools across our country. Just as with any issue, education about that issue is a huge line of defense. Bringing “Bullying Education and Prevention” to campuses is critical and effective. LHISD currently has “Character Strong” a Social and Emotional Learning curriculum that addresses bullying. As a school board, we have policies in place against bullying. Kids need to know how to address being bullied and how to respond when they see someone being bullied. When adults on campus respond to bullying behavior quickly and consistently, it sends a message that it is not acceptable. We absolutely need parents to talk to their kids about bullying. We need to foster a safe school environment for all students to learn effectively. Parents, school staff, and other adults in the community can help prevent bullying by talking about it with their students. Students need to feel there are adults in school and at home that they can safely go to about, not just bullying, but any issues they are having. Any time a student doesn't feel safe in school, we must take measures to address that.

LHI: Recently, City elected officials called on the school district to play a role in helping to alleviate Liberty Hill's growing traffic concerns as more schools are built or expanded to house more students. What responsibility do you believe the district has when it comes to improving the community's infrastructure?

BROOKER: I believe the school should always have the mindset of being a good community partner; however, we are not experiencing strains on our infrastructure because we’re building too many schools. We are building more schools for the exact reason our infrastructure is strained: more people are choosing to live in our community.

I believe that when a new school is built we must do a proper assessment of the surrounding infrastructure and when necessary be proactive in supporting changes to ensure traffic in and out of the school moves easily and quickly. However, I do not think it is the district’s responsibility to alleviate general traffic concerns due to our increasing population—this is not our chief responsibility.

CANAS: I believe a discussion of the issue is a worthy discussion. However, we would have to seek legal advice first to understand if improving the infrastructure is within school boards per view. Improving the communities’ infrastructure is concerning as it could raise taxes. I would need more information to better understand the request being made by the city.

HARGROVE: As a board member I am always open to communicating with anyone who can help Liberty Hill be a better place. It is my job as a school board member to listen to concerns of students, teachers, and community members, but affecting change isn’t always possible. Our schools benefit when we all work together. With our fast growth, we are all feeling the growing pains and our little town is no longer little. Growth can be a positive thing, but we have to communicate and collaborate in a healthy manner to overcome the challenges together.

As a board, our main goal is to provide a quality education for all students, which in turn creates productive members of society. This benefits the community as well. As a school district, our goal is to work together to benefit ALL our students educationally. The school board’s main responsibility is directly to the students in LHISD. I understand improving the community’s infrastructure is important, but the most important responsibility of the school board is to work with their communities to improve student achievement in their public schools.

LHI: What about your current or previous work experience and/or community involvement has uniquely prepared you to be a public servant -- particularly as it relates to school board service?

BROOKER: I have raised seven children and a fortunate to be the grandmother to fourteen grandchildren. I have supported the education of my family at every turn and I understand the value of a good school, a great classroom teacher, and an involved parent in this process. Additionally, I am highly active in my community, participating in many civic and political organizations. I am a true member of this community and I understand the perspectives of the parents, our children, and the taxpayers.

CANAS: In February, I was part of a disaster relief group called Team Rubicon, and we assisted in the mitigation requirements of Williamson County Parks and Recreations. As a member of the Reset Mentoring program, I have mentored multiple teenagers needing someone who would be there for them and guide them in the right direction. The mission of the Reset Mentoring program is to work with at-risk youth to provide services in and out of the juvenile justice system aimed at reducing recidivism and elevating them to the next step to foster life-long success.

I am also a catechist at Saint Williams Catholic Church. The Catechist is a person of faith who leads others in understanding the faith teachings according to the official teachings of the Catholic Church. The role of the Catechist is a vital ministry to the Church. It is a gift that has tremendous value to the world community at large because, through the Catechist’s word and action, the message of Christ continues to have a place in all human affairs. The primary goal is to model God’s love to others. The Catechist passes on to students a set of shared meanings and values that are Catholic and Christian.

I am very involved in my community, and On March 5, 2022, I was one of the critical members of the lively ranch community to prepare for our yearly community garage sale. My love for serving didn’t end with my retirement from the military it has expanded.

HARGROVE: I retired in 2018 from 25 years in Public Education. I taught and coached in Round Rock ISD, Pflugerville ISD, and Florence ISD. I taught English and coached Volleyball, Basketball, Track and Cross Country. I then went back to school to get my master’s degree in Educational Administration to become a Campus Administrator where I served in Temple ISD, Lake Dallas ISD, Little Elm ISD, Elgin ISD, and Leander ISD. I have closed campuses, opened new campuses, and created a 9th grade Academy and an Alternative Education Program. I attended school board meetings every month while serving as a Principal in various districts. I understood the basic workings of a school board, but in the last year, I have learned so much about how a school board works and what our job entails. I have attended multiple, extensive board training and also served as the alternate delegate for the assembly at the TASB Convention in Dallas. I most recently attended the Grassroots meeting for Region 13 to give a voice in TASB’s advocacy efforts. I volunteer with Education Connection in LHISD and am on the Board of Directors at Community Pathways Organization here in Liberty Hill. I recently read at LHMS for Read Across America and I had no idea how much that would mean to me to share my passion for reading with our students. It is my goal to make sure ALL LHISD students and staff have a positive school experience and for LHISD to be the best it can be.

LHI: Did you attend a public school? If so, describe a personal experience you had as a student that helped shape your interest in school board service today?

BROOKER: I did! I grew up in an extremely impoverished and abusive household and my public school was a sanctuary for me. As a little girl, I looked forward to the safety and opportunity of my school every day. Food was scarce in my home, so what was provided by my school was a true blessing on my life. I can truly advocate for children coming from the most difficult circumstances and I am serious about providing all children the best education possible because I know that it is truly the gateway out of even the worst circumstances.

CANAS: I attended a public school, and during my years in high school, I played sports such as soccer and wrestling. I was part of multiple groups, such as the newsletter club. These were fun activities for me. I also participated in evening classes where it aided me in obtaining elective credits. Some private organizations supported our high school’s electives, and students benefited from this partnership. Students had the opportunity to learn work-related skills from data entry, nursing, and mechanical classes. I enjoyed being part of a team that impacted others, from the newsletter club to participating in pilot programs. My actions were making a difference and not following the same routine. My school experience instilled in me a love of learning. Because of my positive public-school years, I continue to take classes to advance my education. Currently, I am enrolled in a certificate program for Emergency Management Certification to better serve our community and the State of Texas during times of crisis.

HARGROVE: I graduated from Canadian High School in Canadian, Tx. It was very similar to Liberty Hill. Growing up in a small town was an incredible experience for me. I had a combination of phenomenal teachers and coaches with a few “not so good” sprinkled in, that instilled my passion for becoming an educator. I wanted to positively affect students the way my English teacher instilled a passion for learning in me. I also wanted to coach athletes in a way they felt supported and encouraged. I had some negative experiences that helped me know what I didn’t want to be as a teacher and coach, but mostly I knew how I wanted to make education a positive experience for my students/athletes. I felt I could positively affect more students as a school administrator, so I spent my last 16 years in education in that role. After retiring, there was a void in not working with students on a regular basis. When there was the opportunity to run for school board, I saw an incredible chance to help, not only students, but also educators. I loved my 25 years in education and wanted to continue to give back. I wanted to honor the teachers and coaches that led me in the direction of being an educator. I feel my skills I learned as an educator lend themselves to being an effective school board member. I am a good listener, have experience in the field of education and have a heart for kids. What better way to give back than serve the students, parents, teachers, and community members of Liberty Hill by serving on LHISD School Board.

LHI: Tell us something interesting about yourself that wouldn't appear on a resume or in campaign materials?

BROOKER: While I may be a mother and a grandmother, I like cars. Particularly fast cars. I drive a Chevrolet Corvette and I enjoy car rallies immensely. My love of cars came from growing up helping my dad do bodywork.

CANAS: I am a humble individual who loves to help others in need and positively impact other people's lives. I'm resourceful, always finding a plan B to a problem. I don't like quitting if I set my goals for something such as becoming a board member; even I lose this time, I will run 20 or more times in my life one day, if God willing, I will be a board member of this fantastic district and community that has so much potential. I like to take advantage of every opportunity to improve an already high level of personal and team technical expertise and won't hesitate to aid those in need and encourage trust through genuine interest in personal and professional problem areas. I believe that early identification of deficiencies and shortcomings in an organization can lead to valuable savings in staffing and money.

HARGROVE: My dream, as a high school student, was to become a Sports Analyst. I wanted to interview athletes on ESPN. I grew up loving sports and played basketball and ran track in my small town. We were a small 1A school until my senior year and then moved to 2A. I had the incredible opportunity to run in the State track meet in the 4X100 relay. Being in Austin and running at DKR stadium was an unforgettable experience. The opportunity to participate at the state level in any UIL event is something I hope for our students in LHISD. My love for sports spilled over into my coaching and I was a head track coach and to this day still love track and attending track meets. I like to attend the State track meet here in Austin. The Texas Relays is another event I love attending. It is an opportunity to watch the best high school, college, and professional track athletes in our country. I believe sports teaches us about life. I love the Texas Longhorns….don’t hold that against me. I am also a huge fan of college football. I am proud to be a Liberty Hill ISD board member and a Panther.

JIM DILLON statement:

Rather than provide 300 word answers to 15 different questions, I prefer to summarize in one brief response why I should get your vote for School Board. If elected, I will insist on an Academic and Vocational focus. I will say NO to excessive spending that is taxing people out of their homes. I will say NO and HELL NO to Critical Race Theory and an emphatic NO to the sexual perversion that is currently taught in our schools. I will also demand accountability from the administration in all things and pray for the welfare of our students.They are our future.

MEGAN PARSONS, INCUMBENT IN PLACE 7 is unopposed in this election.

LHI: As you seek another term on the Board, what do you consider to be your primary accomplishments in your first term?

PARSONS: As President of the Board, I have learned and grown a lot over the past 3 years during my first term ever served. Most of my term took place during the Covid pandemic which had challenges all its own. I believe the board worked great together during a challenging time to serve our students and the community as best we could. I believe that my leadership skills were put to the test and that I rose up, accepted the challenge, and have done a good job leading the amazing group of men and woman who serve alongside me on the board.

LHI: What do you see as the top three issues facing the school district during your three-year term?

PARSONS: The top 3 issues facing the district during my 3-year term were the Covid pandemic, the fast-growth and teacher morale. The Covid pandemic brought challenges to school boards across the nation that had never been seen before. We were faced with educating kids and keeping them safe at the same time. We had to jump into virtual school with no pre-planning, then balance virtual and in-person, and eventually transition into 100% in-person. This put unprecedented stress on teachers, students and families. With Superintendent, Steve Snell, at the helm, and a great administrative team and a great board, we persevered, and in my opinion overcame challenges better than many other districts in our area. We stayed calm, made decisions, and stood by those decision as a unified team. We did this knowing we couldn’t please everyone but always listening and respecting the opinions and thoughts of our community. Even with the pandemic going on, the growth continues to come to Liberty Hill. We have been working hard with our district construction team, architects and builders to do our best to get schools built for kids. We will need patience from our community as we manage this growth but there is a plan in place, and we will keep pressing to get it done. We continue to face challenges of land cost and availability, cost of building supplies climbing, shortages of those supplies, and time always working against us. However, we have some of the best hard-working people, to get it done on schedule and as close to budget as possible. All the above has affected teacher morale. Thankfully, we have some of the best teachers in the state working in Liberty Hill and we continue to work towards more ideas and plans to make sure our teachers know how much they are appreciated.

LHI: Identify an ongoing problem facing our school district that you believe needs more attention. If elected, what could you contribute to a solution?

PARSONS: An ongoing problem facing our district is teacher retention. Post pandemic, the work force and job market have changed significantly. While a large portion of the work force is now able to work from home and have flexible hours, the world of education has in many ways remained the same. Our teachers must show up every day, in-person, and teach kids. While much of the world is still reeling from a pandemic, teachers are teaching kids to pass state required tests, fulfilling all requirements passed down from TEA, and they are doing it ALL while helping kids navigate the emotional needs that have arisen from the stress and concerns of Covid. Some teachers have left the profession while others are hanging on because of their love of teaching and their love for the kids. We are grateful for teachers. As a board member and a parent, I know the power that a teacher has in student’s lives. It’s a special profession that truly is appreciated by so many. We must work hard to help ignite the passion and validate the hard work and appreciate teachers in ways that are new and exciting. We need to think outside the box and maintain or create an environment that fulfills the emotional needs of our teachers and lifts them up and fills their hearts.

LHI: As a school board member, what could you do to help boost morale among teachers and support staff during difficult times?

PARSONS: As a board member, we can do a lot to help boost morale among teachers and support staff. Some things that have been done at the board level already are extra paid leave for Covid, extra benefits that include emotional and mental support, extra planning days built into the calendar, stipends given to all before Christmas and hopefully again in May, a substitute pay raise which brought over 70 new substitutes into our district, and a paraprofessional pay raise mid-year. Some things that I would like to see happen prior to the next school year are significant pay raises across the district, free or discounted childcare offered to staff through Panther Care, more opportunities for stipends through clubs after school or camps over the summer, and much larger stipends for teachers who have graduate degrees or teach in challenging yet very important areas such as SPED and ESL. I would like there to be more focus from a district level on teacher appreciation. The PTOs, PPOs and the Education Foundation do an amazing job supporting and appreciating our teachers. I want district support of that to continue and to increase.

LHI: All school districts in Texas are facing hiring concerns. What suggestions do you have to make LHISD more appealing to job seekers -- whether they be teachers or support staff? (200 words)

PARSONS: The culture of Liberty Hill has always been appealing to teachers seeking job opportunities. We need to focus on maintaining a culture that is attractive to teachers. As the growth continues in Liberty Hill, the programs and opportunities for teachers will also grow. This will bring more opportunities within our district for teacher development and new positions. Hiring amazing leaders and building up amazing leaders internally is a big key to attracting quality job seekers. Great teachers and staff want to work for great leaders. This needs to be top priority in Liberty Hill ISD.

LHI: What is your overall view of how the district has responded to the COVID-19 crisis? If another health crisis threatens the community during your service on the Board, what type of input do you believe Trustees should have in decision making?

PARSONS: Overall, LHISD, rose to the challenge of Covid-19 and moved through this crisis methodically and with calmness and unity. The community could count on us to remain stable while the world around us was spinning. I personally watched while other school boards around us seemed out of control and appeared to lack respect for each other and their community. The LHISD team of 8 (Superintendent and school board) stood as a unified front and worked together with mutual respect. Our board of trustees have plenty of access to decision making because we work with the best superintendent in the state of Texas. He listens to his board while also providing his board with all the information needed to make the best decisions we can for kids. The team of 8 doesn’t have to agree on everything to be a unified front. We are mature enough to put aside our personal agendas and move forward with students as our priority. I am so proud of the LHISD school board and how we have managed Covid 19. We are not perfect, nor do we have all the answers. We also know that whatever we do, we cannot please everyone. However, we can constantly learn and listen, respect each other and respect our community, and admit when we get it wrong and change direction.

LHI: Do you believe the district does enough to discourage bullying? If not, what specifically would you suggest to help students struggling with this problem?

PARSONS: I know that on the school board level, we do not condone bullying. We have policies in place to help district leaders combat bullying within their schools. We need to offer clear training for administration and staff that gives them the tools and information they need to manage the bullying. If you have a student that is being bullied, help your child to use his/her words with the students bullying them and to advocate for themselves at the administration level. Parents must step in and advocate for their student as needed. Follow the chain of command and don’t stop until your child is safe in their school environment. Combatting bullying, it a team effort. It requires communication and advocacy on all levels. We must also continue to teach and emulate kindness to our students and demand respect for all students.

LHI: Recently, City elected officials called on the school district to play a role in helping to alleviate Liberty Hill's growing traffic concerns as more schools are built or expanded to house more students. What responsibility do you believe the district has when it comes to improving the community's infrastructure?

PARSONS: The city of Liberty Hill and the Liberty Hill ISD are both integral and important parts of our community. It’s important to work together for the future of both entities and for the betterment of the citizens.

The local city government is given freedom from the state of Texas towards city management, part of which includes the responsibility of building roads and infrastructure. This is handled by the Liberty Hill Public Works department through taxes and other money raising opportunities.

The school district is given financial support from the state to educate kids and operate schools. In order to build or expand schools the district must go out for a bond. We did this most recently in May of 2021 and passed a $491 million bond. While this is a large amount of money entrusted to us by our community, as we sale bonds, we also incur debt. We must manage our debt capacity while building schools in our high growth district and fulfilling the promises that we made to our constituents.

The district is more than happy to work with the city where we can. The city recently asked the school district for 2 things. One was for help in paying for a light and road at Bailey Lane and the other was to purchase land across from the Hill and behind Fellowship Church to put up a light and build a road that connects from Loop 332 to 1869. The school board said we would consider helping with the Bailey Lane intersection if we could find a design that works for both the school and the city, and we said no to the purchase of the land to build a city road. While schools pay for infrastructure within or nearby school property as it makes sense, some of their requests were outside our jurisdiction and the responsibility lies with the city.

LHI: What about your current or previous work experience and/or community involvement has uniquely prepared you to be a public servant -- particularly as it relates to school board service?

PARSONS: I have spent many years volunteering in the schools and community. In the past I’ve served on the school’s PTO, coached youth basketball, and volunteered with Seton Northwest Hospital. I currently serve as President of the School Board, deliver Meals on Wheels in Liberty Hill, teach bible class at my church, and read to kids at Bill Burden Elementary through Education Foundation. I try to remain involved in all the schools and maintain accessibility within my community.

LHI: Did you attend a public school? If so, describe a personal experience you had as a student that helped shape your interest in school board service today?

PARSONS: I did attend public school. I went to Eanes Elementary until I was 8 years old, and my family moved to Texarkana, TX. In Texarkana, I went to school in Texarkana ISD and graduated from Texas High School. I honestly never wished I hadn’t attended a public school and I always planned to put my children through public school. My mom had been a teacher and was always looking for ways to teach in her community and I also thought about being a teacher one day. I “played” school at home with my dolls and a white board. When I went to college, I changed my mind and went the route of finance. Later in my life I started looking for ways to serve my community and when I had kids of my own, it seemed a natural progression to get involved in the local public school.

LHI: Tell us something interesting about yourself that wouldn't appear on a resume or in campaign materials?

PARSONS: I am a certified scuba diver. I absolutely love the ocean, and when you dive, you get to be part of another world. It’s beautiful under the water and the sea creatures are so interesting. I have scuba dived in the Bahamas, the Florida Keys, New Zealand, Balmorhea, TX and Cozumel. I love it so much that I have shared it with my 15-year-old daughter, who is now certified too. I have enjoyed getting to see her experience the underwater world.