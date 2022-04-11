LHI: If re-elected, what do you hope to accomplish in your second term as Mayor?

BRANIGAN: Friends, my fist term has flown by like a whirlwind bringing new challenges. Even as some of the old ones continue.

In my next term I hope to finalize our search for a reliable water source. We are working with three suppliers, and have plans to improve our partnership with Leander to assist them with their infrastructure to enable them to better supply our needs. As soon as any of these plans are finalized we will release all the details in The Independent and on our City Website. Water is Texas’s most valuable resource. Where there is water there can be life, and comfort and high quality economic development. I have requested a new water plan from our engineers and details are included on our agenda page and I will be sure they appear on our website.

Additionally I am going to continue to pursue a stable qualified professional staff for us. We have recently hired a finance director with an accounting background as well as a consultant to rebuild our finance department according to current standards of practice. We have finished the 2020 fiscal year audit and are making good progress on 2021. Those are the years of the previous administration. For our current year there should be no problems because we have cleaned up our accounting practices.

We are going to update our Comprehensive Plan with plenty of citizen input to better reflect what we want as a community.

We are going to be facing other challenges and will meet them with the same community spirit as in the past.

LHI: How have you been involved in the community prior to this campaign? What public service experience do you have?

LANKFORD: My husband and I grew up in this town and knew there was no other place we wanted to raise our four children. I have served on the LHYSA board and the Community Resource board along with serving as Treasurer and Volunteer Coordinator for Liberty Hill Elementary. I have also coached many kids in Soccer and Teeball for our local Youth Leagues.

LHI: What do you see happening in city government that prompted you to seek public office at this time?

LANKFORD: I have always had a desire to get involved in our local city government. There is never a better time than the present and I feel that I am in a good position to be able to dedicate my time to being a representative this town can be proud of.

LHI: If elected, what do you hope to accomplish in your first term as Mayor?

LANKFORD: I would like to be a spokesperson the community can appreciate. I would like to see individual meetings with each department head to asses their strengths and identify what we need to do as a Governing body to ensure all aspects of this city are operating in a cohesive and accoutable manner. I will keep good communication with the elected council and ensure meetings are conducted in an appropriate and professional environment. I would also like to make involvement with the city more obtainable to working families and allow better transparency to the community on decisions made by the council.

LHI: What accomplishments during your first term bring you the most pride?

BRANIGAN: Well, the most prideful is our improved relationship with the school district. We had been suffering from a dispute that was a decade old, but after two cooperative meetings with the school board we are beginning to work together. It is only reasonable that we should work cooperatively in our shared territory.

We also have better relationships with our neighbors Georgetown and Leander.

Within the city old animosities are breaking down, for example we recently held a joint workshop with the Chamber of Commerce and the EDC. Who knows where the old hard feelings came from, but we don’t need them anymore.

My second most prideful accomplishment is our community swimming pool currently being built in City Park. It took at least 12 years to make it a reality.

LHI: The City is in the process of updating its comprehensive plan. What do you see as major needs for the new plan and why?

BRANIGAN: A Comprehensive plan is a long term policy guide based on a city’s culture and values and should be based on the citizens vision for their city. It is the basis for our development codes and ordinances. Ours dates from 2014 and its bones are good, but lots has grown and changed since 2014. Our citizen planning and zoning board has hired a consulting firm to assist with a new updated plan including plenty of citizen input. That process will begin this spring. I am insisting on plenty of community input, so please be prepared to attend a visioning session or other event.

LANKFORD: I’d like to see clarification and regulations that support a rapidly growing community. A Future Land Use Plan for what we expect this city to look like 10 years from now and on should be in consideration. Gathering information shouldn’t be a battle and requirements for developers should be laid out in a manner that everyone can comprehend. It is imperative for the growth and transparency of a healthy community. The purpose of a Unified Development Code is to provide an organized and consolidated resource that promotes consistency and easily accessible information for development regulations. I’d like to see that clarified as well as being more accessible to the public.

LHI: Traffic is a big issue across town. What ideas do you have to remedy traffic concerns?

BRANIGAN: We should be pro-active to address those concerns. The city had a traffic plan adopted in 2018 that has not been implemented . It was based on public input and sound traffic engineering and needs to be refreshed and put into place.

The one thing we definitely do not want to do is stop growth to avoid increasing traffic.

We also need to be working within a larger framework. We are good taxpaying citizens of Williamson County and should be able to expect help from our county.

LANKFORD: Public Safety should be a top concern when addressing or considering any possible commercial or residential development. I feel as a Governing body, we need to look forward more so than the present. What sounds good today, could cost lives in the future if proper planning and judgment are executed poorly. We need to better be able to predict what this city will look like in 10 years and prepare for that.

LHI: The City is growing at an unprecedented rate when it comes to both commercial and residential development. What can you do to help foster healthy growth in Liberty Hill?

BRANIGAN: We can begin this process with the visioning and planning sessions indeed with the comprehensive plan. Following that we should address the needs for new roads, parks and infrastructure to maintain the character of Liberty Hill. While working closely with our citizens and citizen boards. We need to look ahead into the future to add a plan for handling mile long trains and safe crossings.

Developers are not our enemies. We should understand that growth is here to stay. Then we will begin to work with them in a neighborly fashion, both expecting and giving the best in these relationships. We need a City Administrator who is knowledgeable of construction and utilities, someone who speaks their language and understands their culture, who can draw out the best in all of us.

Likewise we should smooth out the division between citizen and business interests in our town. It is clear that a healthy city needs both. Each and every one of us is important. For example our new Revitalization Committee is a group of people who are both citizens and business owners giving input on developing our downtown area.

Our Parks Board is more needed than ever. We have been so blessed with open green space that we failed until now to plan for a time when we could lose that.

Open dialog is the key to setting these things in motion.

LANKFORD: I love that “supporting local” is a huge passion for this community and I’d like to continue to promote that idea as we start adding more commercial growth. We love our Mom and Pop shops but a lot of citizens also require necessities that we have to leave town for. I’d like Liberty Hill to be a city where people can freely live, work and spend their hard earned dollars in.

LHI: What role do you believe the Mayor should play in the day-to-day operation of city government?

BRANIGAN: With an experienced and knowledgeable City Administrator in place and a full set of competent city staff the Mayor could be relieved of day to day tasks.

The Mayor could then focus on building robust relationships within the community and with neighboring cities. He/she could maintain close ties to county and state governments, finding ways to participate in collaborative projects. We could be seeking ways to bring funding and assistance to Liberty Hill. We could work together to bring regional solutions to regional problems like supplying water.

I personally would have the time to pursue projects special to Liberty Hill. Our Dark Skies ordinance is an example.

LANKFORD: It is not a matter of what I believe, it is a matter of accountability when given the privilege to serve as Mayor of a community. Like all jobs, there is a job description. As Mayor, I would like to be able to perform all duties and responsibilities to the best of my ability by making sure I am well versed in every department and by keeping a good relationship with the elected council. I will be available around the clock should anyone need guidance. I would also appreciate any feedback from fellow neighbors as to how I can better perform my job and duties and will always keep myself open to constructive criticism.

LHI: Considering the upheaval regarding the previous Chief Financial Officer and the questionable state of the City’s finances, what steps will you take to restore the trust of taxpayers when it comes to the financial standing of the City?

BRANIGAN: Last year we came to the end of a dark period in the history of our City. Our past financial officer was at best incompetent. She left our records in such a mess that it took months to audit the fiscal year 2020, with a similar mess for 2021. We still do not have a clear understanding of the amounts of money we have available for use.

I asked many questions of our financial advisors this past year and I am reassured that the value of our City is very good. Our properties for property tax are valuable. Our businesses are prosperous, our sales taxes robust. We hired the best possible consultant to assist with rebuilding our finance department and with the assistance of our new Human Resources Director we pursued and hired the best candidate to be our new Finance Director. Her name is Sydney Smith and an interview with her will be coming soon from The Independent. She has a degree in accounting with years of experience in municipal government.

These new people are going to be not only untangling our books but setting up the use of best practices throughout our finance department.

I will be involved as well by setting the ethical standards for this administration very high. Our citizens should expect and get total honesty from our City government.

All 0f our processes will be honest transparent.

LANKFORD: The Finance Director is a key role in City Government and should only be given to a highly reputable, unbiased individual with an outstanding reputation. They should be equipped with an appropriate amount of staff to ensure their job is completed in a timely and reliable manner. The role of any Municipal Officer should not be decided based upon who endorses that election period but rather someone who performs their job so well, that there is no reason to have them replaced or removed.

LHI: How effective do you believe the City’s Economic Development Corp. has been when it comes to attracting more sustainable jobs to Liberty Hill?

BRANIGAN: Well, I don’t know that answer, but I do know that the most energetic, optimistic and hard working group in Liberty Hill is the EDC board. I am extraordinarily proud of this group of our citizens.

In answer to another question I think times have changed since the EDC concept was developed. 0ur economy has changed in that the jobs are here but the workers are not.

The EDC could then adapt by changing its focus to other community needs, maybe they could help with getting us a branch of ACC. Or maybe they could help us locate and develop a sports complex. The challenges are many. Maybe the talented EDC board could help with an answer.

LANKFORD: Our EDC has done a great job in generating current and future sales tax revenue. By bringing more primary jobs in to our community, we can expand our City’s financial capabilities allowing us to better invest in basic infrastructure to meet the needs of the exponential growth that the city currently faces.

LHI: What role do you believe the Mayor should play when it comes to creating consensus among a sometimes-divided council?

BRANIGAN: We in Liberty Hill are blessed with a council of diverse individuals with many individual talents. We do not always need to agree on everything. In fact vigorous debate of all angles of an idea is a good way to find the best solution to a problem.

Our council has been troubled in the past by members who cling to old animosities, fostering enmity between groups of our citizens for example those in or out of the city limits , or the old-timers vs the new comers, or business vs citizen interests.

There have been those who want to return to the past or want to stop growth. There are those who want personal profit. A couple have had destructive hidden agendas. All those,need to change.

We need to set aside pettiness to keep eyes on the prize. A shared set of values will help: Honesty, Healthy growth, Inclusion, Many more.

It is my job to set the ethical bar for this administration and I intend to set it very high.

LANKFORD: I do not feel it is the Mayor’s role make sure everyone on the Council gets along. The City Council is a body of five minds with five different ideas. I have faith that the voters of this town will elect responsible individuals that can hold mature and productive conversations while making decisions that best suit the current and future needs of this City. Under the circumstance that I would have to determine a tie breaking vote, I will make the most informed decision I can based on the information provided by city staff and the opinions of current council members on the subject.

LHI: Describe something interesting about yourself that voters wouldn't know from looking at your resume or campaign materials.

BRANIGAN: Well I am actually a very plain practical person but I have some deep true loves:

- Music. I have been pursuing music a very long time. Unfortunately music requires dedicated practice so I never became very good at it, but I continue to love it.

- Nature, and all living and growing things.

- Baseball. I grew up in a time and place where girls did not play sports officially, but I loved playing with my friends in the park. It makes me want to give our children the gift of baseball.

My friends, I have spent this first term cleaning up our City government to the best of my ability. I am asking you for time to finish the job.

Thank you, Mayor Liz.