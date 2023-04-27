Two separate mental health expos will be held for Williamson County residents in May, which is Mental Health Awareness Month. Williamson County Justice of the Peace Pct. 2 Judge Angela Williams and Justice of the Peace Pct. 3 Judge Evelyn McLean will each host an event in their precinct.
The Mindfulness and Wellbeing Expo for residents in Precinct 2 will be held on May 9, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Cedar Park Recreation Center, located at 1435 Main Street in Cedar Park.
“As the justice of the peace, I see many juveniles come through the court doors dealing with mental health issues,” said Justice of the Peace Pct. 2 Judge Angela Williams. “Our community is experiencing mental issues within all age groups including our elderly.”
The Mental Health and Wellness Expo for residents in Precinct 3 will be held on Tuesday, May 2, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Georgetown Annex, located at 100 Wilco Way in Georgetown. Mental health and wellness agencies will be available to educate residents about the services they offer. The event will also include music, door prizes, free chair massages, free face painting and more.
“Mental health challenges are more prevalent in recent times. We want people to know that it’s okay to not be okay, and there are resources out there when they are not okay,” said Justice of the Peace Pct. 3 Judge Evelyn McLean. “This event is our proactive effort to help those in need while we strive for understanding and acceptance of mental health issues.”
More than 40 businesses and organizations that focus on mental health and wellness will participate in the two events.