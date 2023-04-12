Bar W Marketplace is getting another restaurant.
This time it’s Casa Garcia’s, an Austin-area Mexican restaurant and cantina with six existing locations. The 8,000-square-foot restaurant is set to begin construction in May, according to the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation, and is expected to be complete by the end of November.
Casa Garcia’s opened its first restaurant in 1999 and serves everything from traditional Mexican dishes like tacos and enchiladas to breakfast all day, every day.
Bar W Marketplace is located at 19380 Ronald Reagan Blvd., near the H-E-B.