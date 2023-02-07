Michelle Doyon is having her cake and eating it, too, after winning $10,000 to move her dream forward of opening a bakery in Liberty Hill.

Doyon, who owns Michelle’s Patisserie in Austin, recently competed on the Food Network show “The Big Bake Holiday,” where she and two teammates had to bake a five-foot-tall cake in five hours that was not only impressive in looks, but also in taste. Doyon and her team came out on top against two other teams on the show and won $10,000.

Doyon became a Liberty Hill resident about a year and a half ago, and since then, has wanted to open a bakery locally. Soon after moving to Liberty Hill, Doyon purchased a pink-colored house at 1908 Loop 332, just across from Tractor Supply, with the goal to convert it into a bakery. The building permit for the project was approved in December and construction will begin on the bakery soon, Doyon said.

“We just got our building permit to begin construction and winning the $10,000 prize will go a long way toward building our commercial kitchen,” she added. “The pink house will be our retail spot, and then we’ll build on a large, rectangular commercial kitchen behind that for production.”

The pink house’s storefront will offer customers cookies, cupcakes, cake balls and simple cakes. Custom cakes for weddings, birthdays and other occasions can also be ordered from the Liberty Hill shop.

“We also want to host fun events like tea parties at the pink house,” Doyon added. “We’ll also host cake tastings for weddings, and there will be a place for customers to sit and enjoy their treats.”

Doyon will keep her Austin location, but it will serve primarily as a production facility for cakes and other baked goods, as well as a location for brides in the Austin area to do cake tastings. Most of her cakes and other confections will come out of the Liberty Hill location once it’s up and running, she added.

“My best guess for when we’ll open is in about six months,” she said. “If it’s sooner great, but with the way things go with construction, I’m guessing we’ll open in summer of 2023.”

Doyon isn’t a stranger to competition. She competed on another Food Network show in June 2021 called “Big Time Bake,” but was sent home after the first round. Getting a second chance on another show allowed her to redeem herself, she said.

Her team for “Big Bake Holiday” included current employee Stacey Benitez and former intern Natalia Colon. The show aired on the Food Network in December 2022.

“Our requirements were that we had to make a 5-foot-tall cake, it had to include two dynamic elements, like something had to turn or light up, and then we also had to impress the judges with our flavor and design,” she said.

The judges for the show included former NFL player-turned-chef Eddie Jackson, author and food personality Danni Rose, and world-renowned pastry chef Ron Ben-Israel. The theme for the episode was “Santa’s Ho, Ho, Ho Down,” which Doyon said worked out great for her team as they were from Texas, and the other teams were from New York and New Jersey.

“We already knew about this stuff,” she said. “We created a snowy mountain [on the North Pole] with a huge Christmas tree on it decked out with Texas-themed ornaments. We had three icebergs in front of the mountain where we had dancing animals, and those icebergs turned. We also had a Santa tracker sign that lit up and showed how long it would take Santa to come back to the North Pole to party at the ho down.”

The cake flavor was maple pecan tres leches, Doyon added, with buttercream frosting, fondant and modeling chocolate used for much of the décor.

“This competition was definitely one of the most stressful things I’ve ever done,” she said. “Not only was the pressure to get everything done on time really intense, but to also have one of our judges be Ron Ben-Israel was just crazy. He was standing in front of me judging my cake and he is world famous.”

Doyon said moving forward with the Liberty Hill bakery is exciting, because she can’t imagine doing anything else for her career.

“I have been in business for 20 years as of December 2022,” she said. “I love baking cakes that not only look pretty, but also taste fantastic. I have a lot of goals for the Liberty Hill location and I know it has to happen in stages, but I am very excited for this time of rebuilding.”

For more information on Michelle’s Patisserie, visit www.michellespatisserie.com.