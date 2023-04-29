Students in third, fourth and fifth grades at Noble Elementary got a special treat Friday afternoon when Allison Drake, Miss Texas USA 2022, paid a visit to each of their classrooms.
Drake, who is also the sister of Liberty Hill High School head volleyball coach Marie Bruce, visited Noble to congratulate the students on their hard work during this week’s STAAR testing and to encourage them to keep it up in the future.
“Good job on the tests you’ve taken so far and I wanted to wish you a big, good luck for the tests that are upcoming,” she said. “I wanted to tell you to give all your effort and energy. Give one last push and finish strong.”
Drake took pictures with every third, fourth and fifth grade class as she made her rounds.