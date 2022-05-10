The first thing you see when entering the building at SH 29 and CR 200 is an old piano in the entryway like the kind you might find in a church on a Sunday morning as you walk across floorboards creaking beneath your feet. Next up is a black leather sofa and a vintage Victrola record player complete with a stack of vinyl recordings in their original sleeves stored just below.

But, this is neither a house of worship nor a music store. It’s the Community Barber Shop & Co., where clients can find fellowship in addition to a clean cut.

Owner Anthony Kendig opened his shop in February, but the establishment has quickly gained a reputation throughout the community as a warm, friendly place to go when one’s locks must be shorn – which is exactly what he intended, he said.

“To me, that’s almost more important than the haircut,” he said. “Don’t get me wrong – you can come in and get an expert cut, but we want to treat people a certain way – as if they’re a friend or buddy and not just another number or statistic – it’s really one of the big reasons I do what I do. There are very few jobs out there where you can connect with people like I can here.”

Haircutting has been around the periphery of Kendig’s life since he was a kid, he said, adding that his grandmother worked at a salon in Georgetown when he was growing up.

Following buzzing his own hair for years or having family members do it, Kendig finally sat in a chair himself.

“I only got my first-ever haircut from a barber eight years ago,” he said. “My eyes were really opened at how detail-oriented he was – shaving the back of my neck, which I had never had done before – I was hooked into something I had never experienced and thought that was something I could do.”

Kendig, a Georgetown native and current Stonewall Ranch resident who owns the shop along with wife Tracy, said running his own place had always been on the back burner of his brain when he was cutting hair at his previous workplace - Mad Hatters in Burnet - the result of a project he did while in barber school in 2019, he said.

“We had to develop a business plan from scratch of how to open a shop,” said Kendig. “But, it wasn’t until recently I was compelled to actually do so – it was a God-given vision.”

Old-school feel

In addition to the vintage items scattered throughout the spacious main room of the shop are more modern ones, with the intention of creating a crossroads of culture, said Kendig.

“The look we were going for was classic meets contemporary,” he said. “We wanted to create the nostalgia of a small town – reminiscent of what we grew up with.”

Loyal customer

On this mid-April afternoon, Kellen Catlin settled into the 98-year-old antique barber chair for a cut after making the drive east on Highway 29 from his Burnet residence. A client of Kendig’s when he was still at his previous place of employment, Catlin said commuting for a cut is well worth the jaunt.

“I like the attention to detail Anthony puts into his work,” said Catlin, who gets a haircut every two or three weeks and also sports a bushy beard that will require a trim. “It’s not an express lane here, like some places where you just get rushed in and out. Here, it’s more like a relaxed experience – you don’t feel like he’s in a hurry.”

Once the barber’s cape has been removed, Catlin knows the result will be exactly what he wanted without even looking in the mirror.

“I’m a pretty meticulous person and very picky about my hair and beard,” he said. “But, I know he’ll do a great job every time.”

Such a satisfied customer is music to Kendig’s ears.

“It’s all about treating people well,” said Kendig. “I care more about the individual, but I want to give them an incredible customer service experience – I think a barber that can make that personal connection with someone is more valuable and that comes from treating people with kindness and respect.”

Faith-based foundation

Kendig is a man of God and it’s his faith that has enabled him to follow the path he is now on – one he wishes to encourage others to join him on.

“My wife and I started a church out of our home,” he said. “Every Thursday night, we meet for fellowship with the same kind of attitude and approach we have at the shop – just building relationships within the community – an opportunity to share life and love with others.”

Granting wishes

Whenever someone sits down in Kendig’s chair, they usually have an idea of how they want to look walking out – although sometimes the near-impossible is asked – like one such instance when a youngster had a rather bold request, he said.

“The kid was probably around eight years old,” said Kendig. “He looked right at me and said, ‘I want to look just like LeBron James.’ Well there was no way that was going to happen, so in cases like that I just try to explain what we can do with the kind of hair you have. His mother looked over to me and mouthed, ‘Thank you.’”

Kendig added clients will often bring photos of someone and ask for the same look the subject in the picture has without understanding the basic tenets of how hair works.

“Somebody will show me a photo off Instagram and say, ‘That’s what I want,’” he said. “Only problem is just because that person can do that with their hair doesn’t mean you can do that with yours. So, we figure out how we can come the closest with what we have to work with as far as hair color, density, direction of hair growth and texture are concerned.”

A new connection accomplished

After Catlin left with his clean, new cut, Lindsey and Michael Pfaff arrived with four-year-old son Everett in tow. Once the lad had ascended up onto the ancient seat and donned the cape and neck strip, Kendig queried the young man with a question.

“Tell you what, Everett,” he said. “I’ll make you a deal. If you can guess how old this chair you’re sitting in is within five years, we’ll give you a free haircut today.”

Following some cajoling and encouragement from Mom and Dad, he replied. “A hundred,” said Everett.

“Right you are,” answered Kendig. “Free haircut for you today!”

According to Lindsay, there were issues with her son’s blond hair.

“It’s super-straight,” she said. “Which makes it very difficult to do anything with it.” Kendig to the rescue with clippers at the ready and the day was saved.

“When you walk in here,” Michael said, “it doesn’t feel like you’re at SuperCuts or someplace like that.”

Which is in a nutshell is what Kendig worked to create, he said.

“I know there are barbers out there who are more talented than me,” said Kendig. “But, I think most people have a desire to be a part of something bigger than themselves, so for me what I do is more about the relationships I can build with others.”