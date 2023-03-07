A Texas-made pizza favorite is finally making its way to Liberty Hill.

Mr. Gatti’s Pizza, which opened its first location in Austin in 1969, will soon have five locations in the Liberty Hill and Bertram region, thanks to Liberty Hill resident Jennifer Jensen, agent and co-owner of Pohl Jensen Partners Real Estate Group.

“I’m from Austin originally, and Mr. Gatti’s is what I grew up eating,” Jensen said. “Moving out to Liberty Hill, that was the one thing—I thought if we just could get Mr. Gatti’s out here, it would be great. That’s where the idea came from.”

Together with her dad and business partner, Bill Pohl, Jensen purchased the franchise rights for Mr. Gatti’s for the Liberty Hill and Bertram areas, which enables them to build up to five stores.

Jensen said four of those stores will be 1,200-square-foot delivery and carry-out locations, while the fifth location will be a full-blown Mr. Gatti’s Family Entertainment Center. Jensen added that the family entertainment center and two of the delivery and carry-out locations will take priority.

“Our intention is to put a 12,000-square-foot family entertainment center at the southeast corner of the intersection at [U.S. Highway] 183 and [State Highway] 29,” Jensen said. “There are two acres on the far northern piece of that property that we don’t own, but we are in negotiations for.”

At that exact same intersection, Pohl Jensen Partners Real Estate Group is heading up a major mixed-use development project that spans 106 acres and will soon be home to several big box retailers, quick-service restaurants, multi-family housing and more, so adding in Mr. Gatti’s was a natural fit, Jensen said. (See Major development planned for US 183 intersection | News | lhindependent.com.)

“I’m particularly excited about the family entertainment center, because I want our community to have somewhere to have things like team parties or birthdays or business luncheons,” Jensen added. “I want it to be a fun place where parents can relax with a pitcher of beer after a baseball tournament and kids can get pizza and play games.”

The family entertainment center is in the design process right now, Jensen said, but it will include an arcade, big screen TVs, a pizza buffet and party rooms.

“We want to make sure we are delivering the perfect footprint for this community and can accommodate all the families, so the design process is important to us, and that footprint could change,” she added.

For the delivery and carry-out locations, Jensen said there will be two in Liberty Hill and eventually, two in Bertram. The first locations to be built out will be the two in Liberty Hill, with one on the east side of town and the other on the west side. The addresses for those locations have not been set.

“There’s so many people on the east side of Ronald Reagan Boulevard in Santa Rita, Morningstar, Bar W—a delivery and carry-out location will capture all of those neighborhoods, and then we want one on the west side of town, so we don’t saturate the market, but so we are adequately locating enough stores for the community.”

After the two Liberty Hill locations open, Jensen said the focus will turn to Bertram and building two locations there. But first, Jensen wants to get the Liberty Hill locations open as soon as possible.

The tentative timeline will be to open the Mr. Gatti’s on the west side of town by the end of 2023 and the one on the east side of town in early 2024. She also hopes to see dirt turning at the site of the Mr. Gatti’s family entertainment center later this year.

“I’d like to anticipate an opening there of late 2023, but it’ll most likely be the first quarter of 2024,” she said. “I like to live optimistically, and I’m encouraged by how things are going so far.”

For more information on Mr. Gatti’s, visit mrgattispizza.com.