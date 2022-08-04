Over the last week, a few pet dogs have been found dead—shot or mutilated—on country roads in Bertram, with no explanation as to why or how it happened.

Karen Marengi, operations director at Living Grace Canine Ranch in Bertram, said Bertram's country roads are no stranger to dog abandonment, with 11 incidents occurring just in the past week, but a recent string of pet dog deaths has people on high alert.

Senior Animal Control Officer Jason Jewett, of the Burnet County Sheriff’s Office, said two chihuahuas have been found shot and dropped off on the side of the road. Additionally, a golden retriever was found dumped on the side of the road inside a garbage bag. Jewett said he has been unable to determine how the retriever died; just that it was found with a bloody leg and head inside the garbage bag.

“We don’t know what happened,” he said. “We don’t know if it maybe got hit by a car and then got disposed of in a strange way.”

The owner of the chihuahuas has been located, while the golden retriever’s owner remains a mystery. The dog was scanned for a microchip but didn’t have one.

“I don’t know if any of these deaths are related,” he said. “We’re not really doing any investigating because we don’t have any leads.”

Jewett said he isn’t convinced these recent dog deaths are a pattern, but that animal welfare is never a bad thing to focus on.

“If you see something, say something,” he said. “If you see suspicious activity, it never hurts to call.”

Jewett added that the best way people can keep their dogs safe is to keep them on their own property, as state law gives people the authority to shoot an animal that is chasing or trying to attack their domestic animals or livestock.

“People exercise that right out here,” he said. “If you think about it, even chickens are livestock, and a chihuahua can kill a chicken. That’s why I can’t say these chihuahuas being shot is criminal, because someone may have shot them when they were attacking their livestock. However, the dumping [of their bodies] was an illegal activity, instead of disposing of the bodies properly. It sounds callous, but that’s the truth.”

Rhonda Minardi, Living Grace Canine Ranch founder, said the string of recent dog deaths has her and many others on edge.

“We are the only advocates these animals have,” she said. “People need to be mindful for where their dogs are. Take them out, but bring them back in when they aren’t outside with them. Don’t leave them unattended—they are just like children. I believe we have a predator out here who is intentionally doing harm, and if we knew that with our kids, we surely wouldn’t send them outside unattended.”

Minardi said the three mysterious dog deaths are just the ones people know of, but she is concerned there could be more that haven’t been discovered.

“Nobody knows because these dogs are dumped on the side of the road or in people’s yards.” She said. “It’s definitely a sick individual who is doing this. I had a picture sent to me of the golden retriever with her legs hog tied in a black garbage sack. She looked as if she was tortured—that is just some type of evil.”

Minardi said she’s had several of the outdoor cameras at Living Grace repositioned to record any activity that might occur on the roads outside of her facility.

“Animal welfare in Texas in general—I don’t hold too much for that,” she said. “Kennels can run without any regulation and can just treat the dogs however they want, which is really scary.”

Minardi added that she plans on advocating for those laws to change.

“That will be the next thing I’ll be addressing with the Governor,” she said. “We need to pass a law that you have to have some regulations on how you’re treating animals when they’re on your property. Our laws need to change here in Texas. Everybody talks about it but nothing ever changes or improves.”

Living Grace also posted a social media alert asking Bertram's pet parents and neighboring townships to not leave their pets unattended, regardless of the fencing.

To report any mysterious animal deaths in Bertram, call the Burnet County Sheriff’s Office, Animal Control department at 512-756-8080.

UPDATE: A photo posted with this story earlier today was removed after The Independent learned that the person who provided the photo to us did not have permission from the photographer. The photo has been removed at the photographer's request.