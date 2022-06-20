Since taking the helm at the City of Liberty Hill in early May, new City Administrator Paul Brandenburg has made several changes to streamline nearly every aspect of City business, from council meetings to day-to-day operations.

The most visible changes have occurred within the City Council meetings, which were reduced from three times to twice monthly, on the second and fourth Wednesdays of the month. Instead of a monthly workshop during one of the Council meetings, Brandenburg suggested the Council hold short, 30-minute workshops before each regular meeting. The Council voted unanimously to make these changes on June 1.

The format for public hearings has also been changed. Before citizens speak, City staff will provide a comprehensive report and recommendation to the Council and meeting attendees so that everyone understands what the public hearing is about. Previously, no explanation was provided before a public hearing, which caused residents to frequently misunderstand the meaning of the public hearings. Following the staff report and recommendation, the public hearing will take place, and immediately after, the Council will consider taking action on that specific item.

Brandenburg also brought forward a resolution directing the Economic Development Corporation including Executive Director Matt Powell to work more closely with the City Council through communication and collaboration between the two entities.

“The gist of this resolution is for City Council to work with the EDC at a higher and different level that hasn't taken place to date,” Brandenburg said. “Communication needs to be done, and this resolution will foster that. Matt has now been participating in staff meetings that I hold, because what the EDC does impacts our budget and finances. They need to know what’s going on with different developments.”

The Council also unanimously agreed to allow Brandenburg to hire six new positions within the City, including an information technology technician, utility billing clerk, building inspector, purchasing coordinator, parks and recreation coordinator and planning technician. All six positions are currently open and taking applications.

In other news this month:

The Council voted June 8 to approve a contract with SCTi to replace surveillance equipment across the city at a cost of $28,955. Following an audit by SCTi, the company determined the City’s surveillance equipment was substandard and needed to be replaced to conform to industry standards. For more on this issue, see City Council talks improper surveillance; remediation efforts | News | lhindependent.com.

The Council voted June 1 to reinstate utility late fees and disconnect fees, which were stopped in March 2020 when the COVID-19 pandemic began. The ordinance was ratified unanimously on June 8.

On June 1, Mayor Liz Branigan presented a Hometown Hero award to Tim Fleming, barber and owner at The Hair Stop in Liberty Hill, for providing free back-to-school haircuts to children. She also presented awards to financial consultant Martie Simpson and Finance Director Sidney Smith for their work on completing the City’s 2020 audit and restructuring the City’s finances.

The Council authorized Branigan to execute an agreement with the Brazos River Authority for 1,200 acre feet of water from the Colorado River Basin. The City does not currently have a transmission line to access the water, but the contract will remain in place until 2050.

The Council approved two construction contracts at the South Fork Wastewater Treatment Plant for the finish out of the administration building and improvements to phase one of the project. The administration building finish out was awarded to Jimmy Jacobs Construction at a bid of $530,742. The phase one improvement contract was awarded to Excel Construction at a bid of $1.89 million.

The next meeting of the City Council will take place June 22 at 5:30 p.m. (workshop) and 6 p.m. (regular meeting).