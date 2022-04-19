Liberty Hill’s new city administrator is ready to hit the ground running when he begins his role at City Hall on May 2.

Paul Brandenburg, who was hired during a City Council meeting on April 6, told The Independent he is prepared for the “wild ride” that managing the City of Liberty Hill will be.

“There’s so much I want to do, and it’s going to be a wild ride for a while, but I am ready for it,” he said. “I’ve been involved as a city administrator for a growing community in the past, and that is what attracted me to Liberty Hill. The City is thirsting for leadership and management.”

Brandenburg hails from Wisconsin, where he spent the first 36 years of his life. He earned a bachelor’s degree in political science and a master’s degree in public administration and started his first job as an assistant city manager in 1990. He worked for a few different cities across Wisconsin, serving as administrator for each of them.

When a position opened in Georgetown to take on the city manager role, Brandenburg took the opportunity to move to Texas and get away from the wintry weather of Wisconsin. He brought his wife and four children along with him, and spent 12 years serving the City of Georgetown.

After leaving Georgetown, Brandenburg started his own consulting business in the private sector. Next, he spent a few years working for Dell, and then most recently worked as an analyst with the Brazos River Authority.

“I have a well-rounded background,” he said. “I’ve had the opportunity to be in the public and private sectors. I feel like that really polishes my resume and my experience, because I’ve been able to see how things are done differently in each sector, and I’ve learned what works and what doesn’t work.”

Now that he’s joining the City of Liberty Hill, Brandenburg has a long list of things he is excited to get working on.

“I’ll be entering the City when they begin working on their budget for the next year, and it will be our number one priority to get that moving through the summer months into adoption,” he said. “I also plan on addressing the water and wastewater challenges we have when it comes to infrastructure, and I want to get a handle on the road network and what needs to be improved.”

Brandenburg also plans on taking a look at the City’s culture because of the high amount of turnover seen within the last year, with several department directors resigning or being terminated.

“My list is broken into the external issues within the community, but also the internal operations of the City from the budget to processes to people to IT,” he said. “Everything will be evaluated by me for changes. I think there’s quite a bit of room for improvement. I’ve been impressed with the current staff, but they are thirsting for management and leadership to move them forward.”

Brandenburg added that economic development, downtown revitalization, and master planning for the future of Liberty Hill are also on his radar.

“A concern of mine is making sure that Liberty Hill is not just a town along Highway 29,” he said. “What makes you want to stop and do anything in Liberty Hill? The appearance of 29 needs to include master planning done with design guidelines, especially with properties not already developed. Once things develop along there it’s too late, so I want to be proactive with our planning efforts through facility planning, parks planning and economic development.”

Engaging the public in decision making is another thing Brandenburg wants to focus on by implementing an open door policy with the community and meeting regularly with other community groups, like the school district, county and neighboring cities.

“I know I’ve got a lot to do,” he said. “My eyes are wide open, and I’m up for the challenge. That’s why I applied for this job. I’m excited to move Liberty Hill forward. And also preserve, protect and enhance what Liberty Hill has. I don’t want it to get overrun with development and become Anywhere, USA. I want to protect its identity and what it has.”

Brandenburg added that he will foster this vision by making sure the City has a clear mission statement and guiding principles. He also wants to conduct frequent planning retreats between the City Council and staff to build common group and get on the same page.

“That hasn’t ever been done before in the City, so that will take place in the first 30 days,” he said. “I’ve got several pages of notes, and I know there’s a lot of work to be done both internally and externally. I strive for communication and building bridges among myself, the Council and the staff. I think they will be reenergized with my different style. I work with them, not against them, and I think they’ll be pleasantly surprised.”

A meet-and-greet event will be held from 6 to 7 p.m. on April 20 behind the Stubblefield Visitors Center for the community to meet Brandenburg.