The City of Liberty Hill’s newest employee, Economic Development Director Mary Poche’, brings nearly two decades of economic development experience to her new role, which she started in February.

Poche’ is originally from Corpus Christi. After high school, she attended college at the University of Texas in Austin and earned a degree in communications with a business background. Thanks to her husband’s job in the cable television industry, Poche’ moved around a lot—from every major city in Texas to Wisconsin, Alabama and even Rhode Island.

In all their moving, Poche’ would always try to find some sort of marketing contract work. She worked for several chambers of commerce, economic development corporations and private industries.

“I got started in economic development in about 2004,” she said. “I started in Temple, Texas. From there, I learned the government role that economic development played and was able to make a connection between that and private industry. I decided I really liked it.”

Poche’ also served in economic development roles in other Texas cities, like Pflugerville, Decatur and Salado.

“I’ve been in economic development at least 16 years now,” she said. “I feel like I have a lot of connections, and because I understand private industry, I know what it’s like to have to make a payroll, or when taxes are due. I have also noticed that a lot of places I end up in are in a high-growth mode, where it needs to be taken from where it was and move it forward. That’s what I’m excited to do in Liberty Hill.”

In 2003, Poche’ and her family decided to quit moving for a while and settle down. Her husband changed his career direction, going from a c-level executive to opening an automotive paint and body business in Georgetown. That shop has now been open for 17 years and is managed by Poche’s son.

One day, when their son was just about ready to take over the automotive shop, Poche’s husband received a new job offer he couldn’t refuse with an electric co-op out of Taos, New Mexico. After moving there, Poche’ worked for Taos Ski Valley, where she did economic development and worked for the chamber of commerce. Then, COVID hit. Poche’s hours were cut and she was bored. She got a call from the City of Jarrell and they asked if she was interested in doing economic development work for them.

“My husband and I said, ‘Why not?’” she said. “I got hired and we bought a house there. Our life has always been an adventure.”

Poche’ worked for the City of Jarrell for about eight months, but then decided to quit. She is a cycle and body pump instructor at the YMCA in Burnet, but said she could only teach so many classes a week, so she decided to look for another job, and saw the ad for an economic development director in Liberty Hill.

“I thought, ‘They won’t call me,’ but they did, and I got hired,” she said.

Now that she’s been on staff for a few months, the real work has begun. Poche’ is implementing the Economic Development Corporation’s strategic plan, which was completed earlier this year.

“The strategic plan gives us goals to take and worth with,” she said. “It’s technically a three-year plan, but we aren’t going to wait three years to implement anything. We are going to start working on things now on how we can support existing business and industry here, and what we need to do to recruit new business here.”

In attracting new businesses, Poche’ also wants to attract businesses that will provide employment to locals.

“We need to have places here for people to work, and places that create primary jobs,” she said. “Young people moving here want good jobs. We would be shortsighted if we closed our eyes to the fact that we need to work hard to have companies looking at us and considering us.”

She added that she knows a lot of people want to see more in Liberty Hill’s downtown area, and that is definitely a goal, but she also said that because Highway 29 bifurcates the city, it can’t be ignored.

“Highway 29 is a throughway, but there are things we can do in our planning to go out more south and north,” Poche’ said. “I’m ultimately here to help the community grow.”

Poche’ also wants to create a robust incentive program for new and existing businesses in Liberty Hill, revamp the EDC’s website so that it’s more data driven for prospective businesses to see, and listen to the community’s ideas on improving the EDC as a whole.