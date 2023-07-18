The Liberty Hill Independent School District's second high school – Legacy Ranch – will open two years earlier than originally scheduled in August 2024, following approval by the district's Board of Trustees at its July monthly meeting on Monday night.

Legacy Ranch was originally scheduled to open in August 2026 as a four-year school, but those plans were modified due to the demographics the district is currently faced with, said Liberty Hill ISD superintendent Steve Snell.

“We could've went ahead and opened it as a middle school, which would've opened up space at our existing middle schools, but then Liberty Hill High School would be getting too crowded by then,” he said. “So, we think this is a good option.”

Snell added many other logistical variables factored into the decision.

“It's not just about classroom space,” he said. “We also have to think about things like parking, traffic and safety issues.”

Yet to be determined by the board is whether or not sophomores will be included in the mix or if only freshmen will open the school, which will be located near the intersection of County Roads 258 and 260 just east of Highway 183.

According to Snell, there are three different options at the board's disposal for determining what grade levels will open the campus.

“We can open with just freshmen or with ninth and 10th-graders within the attendance boundaries,” said Snell, of the school that is zoned for Santa Rita Middle School. “Or, we can give sophomores the option to go there or not. As a district, we've always been about not forcing students to leave their school.”

One thing that has been determined – regardless of the option selected – is there will be UIL athletics and activities at the new school, which will be Class 4A, said Snell.

“We're definitely going to have sports,” he said. “The only question will be if we'll play varsity the first year or just have freshmen and JV teams.”

As a result of the time frame for the school's opening being moved up, the hiring process for high-level positions will also be expedited, said Snell.

“We'll have an athletic director by this September and a principal by October,” he said. “With everything that goes into opening a new school, we need to fill those about a year out.”

With the addition of a second high school, the district will employ an overall athletic director, while each high school will have athletic coordinators – similar to other multi-high school districts.

Snell added the opening of a new high school in a place such as Liberty Hill, where there has traditionally only been one will be an adjustment for the community, but also provide growth opportunities that should be embraced.

“Everybody here loves Liberty Hill, the Panthers and the Purple-and-Gold,” he said. “But, if our focus is on educational opportunities and the overall experience, those will be the same.”

School colors and a mascot for Legacy Ranch will be determined at a later date and will be one of the unique opportunities its students will have, said Snell.

“The students will have a chance to build brand-new traditions of their own,” he said. “I'm excited to see what the future holds for Legacy Ranch High School.”