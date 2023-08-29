Jordan and Nikki Melchor are mostly known in and around Liberty Hill for their tasty taco creations at Texas Taco Kitchen, but this fall, they’ll be known for even more.

The Melchors are in the process of opening a new food concept, called The Daily Blend, which will offer Liberty Hill families healthy, quick meal options.

“My thought as a mom is a quick stop for after school or on the way to sports, to get a healthier whole food option rather than having fast food,” Nikki said. “That was the basis of the idea.”

The Melchors considered expanding Texas Taco Kitchen in another nearby city, but decided instead to double down on Liberty Hill with a second, different restaurant.

“We like Liberty Hill and want to continue serving it,” Jordan said. “It’s a great community, and we want to continue to give back. Part of the joy of what we do is it gives us the opportunity to get involved.”

The Daily Blend will serve a variety of different smoothies, fresh salads with scratch-made dressings, sandwiches and wraps, and a decent grab-and-go section offering bento box style meals, salads and yogurt. The restaurant will also have a drive-through for quick pick ups.

“We will do traditional fruit smoothies, green smoothies, a dessert type smoothie, and then some protein options as well,” Nikki said. “We are still nailing it all down, but we will have a good selection of options.”

The Daily Blend will be opening in the former location of Liberty Hill Donuts, at 13750 Hwy. 29.

“We are completely starting from scratch in the redesign,” Jordan said. “That space was originally a doctor’s office that they made work as a donut shop, and it wasn’t functional for what we needed. We’re taking it down to the bones and building it back up.”

The Melchors don’t have an opening date set yet—that’s dependent on the construction timeline—but once they do open, they plan to have daily hours from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

“We want to be available during after school, and we don’t want to close too early, but I also don’t see dinner being a big thing for us,” Nikki said.

The general manager at The Daily Blend will be Jordan’s brother, Quinten Melchor, who is a classically-trained chef.

“It’s going to be nice to have him on board with his skills, and really great to let him branch out, because he has a fresh perspective he will bring,” Nikki said.

Jordan said branching out to a new concept, though unfamiliar and much different from tacos, has been a lot of fun.

“We’re going to maintain that tradition of quality and family friendly hospitality that we’ve built the reputation of,” he said.

Learn more about The Daily Blend online at thedailyblendtx.com or on Facebook or Instagram.