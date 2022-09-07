Spend any time wandering around a random swath of land in Central Texas and one is bound to either stumble across feral hogs – or at the very least – their handiwork, in a manner of speaking.

Destroyed crop fields, lawns laid to waste, water sources contaminated.

Just a few of the dastardly deeds of these creatures that are seemingly bent on agricultural destruction.

According to Texas Parks and Wildlife, from 1982 to 2016, the wild hog population in the U.S. increased from 2.4 million to 6.9 million, including 2.6 million in Texas alone – and it’s a problem that’s not going away anytime soon for a couple of reasons.

First, feral swine have a very high rate of reproduction, with females being able to reproduce as early as three months old and the ability to have three litters of between four to six sows in a single year.

In addition, feral hogs are omnivores and aren’t very picky with what they eat – in other words, anything they can get their snouts on, which means they can survive in a wide range of environments.

As if all that wasn’t enough, feral hogs have no natural predators to help cull the population, so they’re left to run wild with only man in their way to stop them.

This is because they’re non-indigenous animals that were first brought across the Atlantic by Christopher Columbus to the West Indies in the late 15th Century before being introduced to the continental U.S. by Spanish explorer Hernando De Soto in the early 16th Century.

Feral hogs were seen as an inexpensive source of food aboard ships on trans-Atlantic voyages and were often left behind by early explorers for expeditions that would follow.

Propensity of problems

According to Christopher Watts, a wildlife damage management biologist with Texas A&M AgriLife Extension, the mangy varmints present myriad problems – despite the fact they largely keep to themselves.

“Feral swine have been residents to Central Texas for decades now and the primary threats they pose are related to the physical damage they cause. The most common reports of damage are to pastureland, hay land, cropland, golf courses and other landscaping and turf grasses,” said Watts. “As with all wildlife and domestic animals, they can carry and transmit various diseases and this is something to be conscious of. However, for people not butchering them or handling them directly, the risk is low. Physical attacks from feral swine are extremely rare given the number of feral swine in the country and close proximity in which they live to humans.”

However, Watts added the population of wild hogs has leveled off lately following the massive increase from the early ‘80s into the second decade of the 21st Century.

“Swine populations have held relatively steady over the past several years,” he said. “Increased management activities and new technology has helped to manage their numbers. But this is a broad statement and local populations vary greatly depending on the habitat and the time of year. Some folks have enjoyed a break from the damage, while others are battling more hogs than they’ve seen in recent years.”

Eradication efforts

Due to the fact approximately 93 percent of Texas is privately-owned land, it’s largely up to landowners to wage war against these destructive creatures. However, hunting them down is made easier because just about any old way one can track them down and kill them is authorized by law – and there is no shortage of effective methods.

“Landowners have all tools afforded to them from a legal perspective to help control their numbers,” said Macy Ledbetter, a wildlife biologist and owner of Spring Creek Outdoors, a consulting and field services firm based in San Saba. “They can hunt them at night, trap them, shoot them from a helicopter, chase them with dogs, hunt them year around and with no season or bag limits. So the toolbag is crammed full for landowners to pick and choose.”

All that being said, though, landowners must be present to employ such methods, which isn’t always practical, he said.

“Unfortunately, most folks can’t spend enough time at their ranch in order to get the job done effectively, so prevention is likely the best first step and that means physical barriers when and where possible,” said Ledbetter. “Feral hogs can’t jump over a standard 48”-52” net wire fence, so if you construct any fences on your ranch, go back with high-quality net wire fencing and that will make a huge difference, especially around sensitive areas of farmland.”

For Ledbetter, it’s simply a matter of pay now or pay later.

“Yes, network is more expensive than barbed wire, but so is constant feral hog control measures,” he said. “So spend the money on fencing the first time and much less money and effort on control efforts later.”

Another way to be proactive in the control of wild hogs is attention to detail concerning additional threats.

“Water gaps are another easy access point for feral hogs. Most people don’t construct, then monitor their water gaps regularly and feral hogs use these weak points as major travel corridors,” said Ledbetter. “Again, prevention costs money, but control costs more, so build heavy duty-quality water gaps and maintain them often and that will help prevent a lot of ingress and egress of feral hogs.”

Timing is also paramount when it comes to hog eradication and there is no room for procrastination, but rather relentless ruthlessness, he said.

“Some landowners aren’t aggressive enough when the time is right,” said Ledbetter. “For example, in times like now with severe drought and low production, now is the time to be very aggressive on control efforts. Hit the remaining hogs as hard and as often as you can to knock them down further or possibly even out for a while. With this heat and this drought, you know exactly what they’re doing now – they’re traveling only at night and they rarely are more than a quarter-mile from reliable water. So set up traps, get the guys with dogs, or hunt during the daylight only in the proximity of the water. The hogs are there and they are close, so go in aggressively and get them out. But if you wait and the rains come once again, the hogs will disperse and scatter all over the landscape and now you’re much less effective and efficient in controlling their numbers.”

According to Ledbetter, perhaps the most critical realization in the battle against feral hogs is the fact it’s really more of a protracted war that requires resolve over the long haul.

“Feral hogs are so prolific, so intelligent, so resourceful and so good at surviving, it takes a long-term, steady approach to be successful,” said Ledbetter. “Constant, yet changing pressure on the feral hogs has proven the key to success. We most often use the helicopter and aerial gunning technique with great results, but it’s not for everyone. Helicopters are limited by tall trees and mid-story brush density – we can’t shoot what we can’t see. So, helicopters are our first option and choice because they are so effective where they work. Again, for those areas where helicopters may not or will not work, you still have the entire kitchen sink to throw at them so we do that, too.”

At the end of the hog-hunting day, Ledbetter said the majority of roadblocks are constructed of the two-legged variety.

“Most of our control challenges do not involve feral hogs, but rather people,” he said. “Some folks say, ‘I don’t like traps or I don’t like hog dogs’ or maybe ‘I don’t like leaving them laying in the field after shooting them from the helicopter.’ So, those folks are making excuses instead of wanting to really control feral hogs. If you want to control them, use the legal means and methods afforded to you by state law and leave any warm and fuzzy emotions at home because feral hogs do not have warm, fuzzy emotions and they will do whatever they need to do in order to survive and reproduce. Control is a numbers game and without knocking out big numbers, control is not possible.”

As far as Ledbetter is concerned, there are two starkly separate steps to effective feral hog eradication.

“Control and prevention are two entirely different things, so you may first want to improve the prevention as best you possibly can. Once that is in place, control efforts will be more effective. So prevent what you can, then control the rest,” he said. “And again, leave the warm and fuzzy at home when means and methods are involved. If it’s legal, you should do it. Deer hunting season is only four to five months out of the year, but feral hog hunting season is 12 months and 365 days per year. If your lease hunters won’t take care of the feral hogs, get others in there outside of the deer season that will. If your neighbors won’t control the pigs themselves, see if they will let you fly over their property and you can help them. If you don’t want to stay up late at night shooting pigs, use a trap or a remote sensing trap to catch them while you are literally laying in bed. If you know someone that likes to hunt or eat the tasty pork meat, invite them out to your property and let them have as many as they want. If the local 4H or high school welding class builds a hog trap as a fundraiser, buy three of them and put them on your ranch. So there are lots and lots of options to control pigs and there are a few to prevent them from being a pest. But the key to keeping their numbers down and limiting their damage is to remain consistent and flexible and to adapt to the changing seasons and opportunities that afford the best net return on investment.”

Good eating

Cole Stevens knows a thing or two about wild hogs – not the least of which is how even the most vile-looking and ill-mannered beast can still make for a fine meal.

Stevens is the owner of Hunters Creek Processing, located on U.S. Hwy 183 five miles north of Seward Junction in Liberty Hill, and when one enters his establishment and peruses the large menu of services hanging on the wall, right up near the top is “Wild Hogs.”

However, despite their palatable prowess, Stevens said most people will automatically turn their nose up at such a prospect.

“Only about 10 percent of wild hogs that are killed are eaten,” he said. “A lot of the reason is there’s a stigma around wild hogs – they’re unsafe to eat and so forth – but if prepared properly, it can be just as delightful as other kinds of game.”

But, just because they can be quite tasty doesn’t make them any easier to track down – hence the challenge, said Stevens.

“Hogs are fun to hunt because not only are they prolific,” he said. “But they’re smart.”

Once processed, wild hog meat can be used for any number of different dishes, including smoked sausage links, pork jerky, burgers and schnitzel, just to name a few.

Hunters should be wary, though, to make sure to bag a big enough hog that will still provide a good amount of meat once processed, said Stevens.

“You want to shoot the larger sows – 100 pounds or heavier,” he said. “The females are better because they don’t have hormones running through their bodies.”