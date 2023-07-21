The Liberty Hill Police Department officer that was involved in a fatal shooting has been cleared of any wrongdoing and is back on duty.
Officer Esteban Gomez-Sanchez fatally shot 21-year-old Jackson Lieber of Georgetown on Jan. 18 after police were called to a trespassing incident at 750 Ranch Road 1869, north of Highway 29 in Liberty Hill following a one-car accident in which Lieber's vehicle hit a mailbox.
Upon the conclusion of an investigation by the Texas Rangers – a branch of the Department of Public Safety – the findings were passed on to a Williamson County grand jury at the end of June, who produced a “no-bill” – meaning there weren't sufficient enough votes to indict the case.
After that, the LHPD conducted its own internal professional standards review and determined no department policy was violated by Gomez-Sanchez during the incident and as a result, he has been reinstated to regular duty after being on administrative leave for the balance of the investigation.
“I believe this is the outcome we expected,” said LHPD Chief Royce Graeter.
Police body-cam footage of the incident has yet to be released.