A satisfying crunch. A burst of flavor. Nothing like you’ve ever tried before.

That’s the best way to describe Oh Brother Sweet Treats, a line of freeze-dried candies created by local brothers Jaxon Bishop, 7, and Tanner Bishop, 5—all with the appropriate amount of supervision from their mother, Stacy Bishop, of course.

The Bishops have had a commercial freeze drier machine for years that they’ve used to create meals for hunting trips.

“I use it to cook meals for my husband when he hunts,” Stacy said. “They are kind of like those astronaut meals you can buy; the same concept. I’ll make something like chili and freeze dry it, and then when he’s hunting, he can have a home-cooked meal.”

One day, the boys suggested they try freeze drying candy, and Oh Brother Sweet Treats was born.

“We tried it and they were like, ‘let’s keep doing this!’ so I asked them if they wanted to start a little business, and here we are,” Stacy said.

The brothers started freeze drying candy in summer 2022 and have since sold their candies to various businesses and private customers, set up a display in the Retro Cowgirl consignment shop in Burnet, and are gearing up for their first ever vendor market Dec. 10 at the Liberty Hill Pop Up Market at Main Street Social.

The freeze-drying process takes up to 12 hours from start to finish in the machine, Stacy said. The brothers have had fun experimenting with all different types of candies. Jaxon and Tanner’s personal favorites are the Skittles and the Nerd Ropes. They’ve tried lots of other candies, too, like Jolly Ranchers, Peeps, M&Ms, Werther’s and Airheads.

“They get frozen and when they get too frozen, they start to explode,” Jaxon said.

Stacy added that the trial-and-error process of finding out which candies work and which ones don’t has been a lot of fun for the boys. And naturally, Jaxon and Tanner test all of the freeze-dried candies before they’re packaged to make sure they are tasty enough for customers.

“We are just experimenting and having fun playing with all the different candies,” Stacy said. “Right now we are working on our holiday candies, which are reindeer poop and snowman poop. The reindeer poop is Milk Duds and the snowman poop is mini marshmallows.”

The bags of candy are $6 each or four for $20. Stacy said teaching her sons about money and finances as part of their business has been a great way for them to learn about real world scenarios. She homeschools the boys, as the family travels part time in an RV, and oftentimes uses their business as part of their homeschool lessons.

“If I give them the choice of schoolwork or making candy, they always choose the candy,” Stacy said. “But we talk about how much the candy costs, how much it takes to freeze dry them, and then how much money we make selling them.”

In addition, every month, the boys give back 10 percent of their earnings to a local charity. The charity has to be Jaxon and Tanner approved, of course, which is why so far, the boys have donated to an area tortoise rescue and are now looking for a lizard rescue to donate to next.

“We are doing things the nontraditional way,” Stacy said. “We lived in Liberty Hill full time until 2019 and then we decided to sell our home and our businesses. We loaded our RV up and traveled for a long time, and now we’re back here where our family and friends are. We’ve found a happy mix of traveling and being in Texas. Plus, we can sell the candies when we travel. This business allows them to sell candy anywhere.”

If business continues to go well, and the boys are game to keep on growing Oh Brother Sweet Treats, Stacy said they may remodel a barn at their family farm near Burnet to create a commercial kitchen for their operation.

“The freeze-dried candy thing is taking off,” she said. “We have seen them for sale at RV parks in all different states. And even if the boys make $25 off an order, that’s a big deal for a 5- and 7-year-old.”

While Stacy encourages Jaxon and Tanner to save most of the money they make, every once in a while, the boys get a wild idea on how they’d like to spend their hard-earned money.

“I might buy a $300 Nerf gun and shoot ya,” Jaxon told his mom.

“I have to ask them if they really want to spend all the money they worked so hard for on Nerf guns, or do they want to save it?” she added. “It’s a good lesson to teach them.”

For more information on Oh Brother Sweet Treats or to place an order, visit Oh Brother Sweet Treats | Facebook.