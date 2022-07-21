Following a calling is perhaps one of the most noble undertakings one can pursue.

Especially when it involves traveling to a foreign land where potential danger lurks.

But, for Tanya Lambert, her own personal safety was the least of her concerns when she and three other members of Life Church in Leander embarked on a journey to Haiti in order to further relations with a sister church in the Caribbean country constantly racked by poverty, corruption and civil strife.

Lambert, who is principal of Bill Burden Elementary School, had previously gone on missions to Tanzania in Central Africa, along with stateside trips to Boston, Alaska and Florida.

However, the nation adjoined to the Dominican Republic on the island of Hispaniola had been on her wish list for quite some time, she said.

“We had been trying to go to Haiti for three years,” said Lambert. “But, it seemed as if something always got in the way and doors closed.”

Finally, Lambert and her fellow church members got the opportunity they had so craved through Reciprocal Ministries International, a Florida-based nonprofit organization that sponsors missions to impoverished countries to form Connected Church-to-Church Partnerships that help spread the word of God and transform lives through Christ.

Upon the group's arrival, though, plans had to be altered due to security reasons, said Lambert.

“We flew into Port-au-Prince,” she said. “There's a lot of gang activity there, but I never felt unsafe.”

After another short flight in-country, they arrived in Chambellan, a city of 16,000 located in the far western portion of the peninsula that forms the southern part of the country and it was there the work they had gone to such great lengths to accomplish would come to fruition.

In all, 14 pastors from six different churches congregated at a central location where the Americans were able to have fellowship with their counterparts.

However, there was a language barrier that needed to be broken down – as residents speak Haitian-Creole – but the group had that covered, said Lambert.

“We had three translators,” she said. “They were all so wonderful and good – I don't think anything was lost in translation.”

In order to further ingratiate themselves to their hosts, proper attire was required.

“We all wore long dresses with our shoulders covered,” said Lambert. “Also, we didn't show any physical affection.”

While her trip to Haiti was worship-based in nature, Lambert's mission to Tanzania in 2018 was to help provide potable water for residents in Makwese and Itigi – a task she believes she was directed to by a higher power, she said.

“God led my heart to Africa and clean water,” said Lambert. “I really felt called to missions.”

Lambert said she quickly realized just how scarce clean water was.

“Most of the food there is fried,” she said. “Because they have plenty of oil from sunflower seeds.”

The Tanzania project was sponsored by Thirst No More, an organization that provides sources of clean water in countries ravaged by war, tyranny or natural disasters.

Traversing terrain in underdeveloped nations can sometimes be a tricky proposition – a fact Lambert experienced firsthand in Africa, she said.

“We were driving along a road and came to a river where the bridge had washed out,” said Lambert. “It was a Land Rover, so our driver just drove right through the water to the other side.”

Lambert attributes a book entitled, The Hole in Our Gospel by Richard Stearns, to opening up her eyes even more to the message God imparts through scripture.

“I don't even remember how I came across it – a friend may have recommended it,” she said. “But, it changed me.”

Perhaps the most poignant moment of her entire week in Haiti was a worship service all the participants attended in which the language wasn't a barrier at all, said Lambert.

“We were all singing 'How Great Thou Art,'” she said. “We were singing it together in English and Haitian – it didn't matter because we all love the same Jesus.”

Lambert had been involved in the ministry while growing up in her hometown of Royce City, but soon discovered the desire to spread God's message abroad.

“I think some of us are called to do the Lord's work here at home,” said Lambert. “It's wherever He calls you to go.”

According to Lambert, there is a stark contrast for those who leave behind life in the lap of luxury to visit a country where the quality of life isn't quite up to par with what one is accustomed to.

“You have to go into it knowing it's going to be very different,” said Lambert. “The way we do things here isn't necessarily how people do things in other places and when you get back, there's a lot of conflict about why we have it better. One isn't better than the other – just different – we're all people.”

As far as what's next on her world tour, Lambert said she will pray on the matter, but don't count out a return to where she just visited, she said.

“I really had a profound connection there,” said Lambert. “I'll never be done with Haiti.”