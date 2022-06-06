When a city grows, its law enforcement presence must keep pace and Liberty Hill is no exception with its continued exponential growth.

But, not only in the form of more traditional resources such as patrol officers and vehicles – in addition, new personnel is needed where there wasn't any before.

Which is where Sgt. David Bonessi enters the equation as the Liberty Hill Police Department's first-ever detective, who is dedicated strictly to investigating local crimes that regular uniformed officers had to in the past.

Bonessi said with him on the scene, the department's patrol officers can remain where they're needed most.

“Before, each officer was responsible for the entire investigation process, which would keep them off the street,” he said. “As the city continues to grow and call volume increases, when officers are required to follow up on investigations, it makes it difficult for us to provide the best service.”

Bonessi has been with LHPD since 2015 and became a detective in 2019.

According to Liberty Hill Police Department Chief Royce Graeter, not only does the move increase the department's manpower efficiency, but also provides the ability to better solve crimes.

“It takes large amounts of time to perform quality investigations,” said Graeter. “Detectives attend a lot of specialized training to better process crime scenes, perform interviews and complete other tasks necessary for quality investigations.”

Graeter added the need for a dedicated detective became more and more evident as time passed by.

“As the city grew, we began to have more cases and it became vital to have a detective on staff,” he said. “The detective investigates crimes, processes crime scenes, follows up on cases, manages evidence and has many other duties.”

Also, when patrol officers would work cases, sometimes one would pick up where another left off due to logistical reasons, which is no longer the case, said Bonessi.

“I can take over cases from officers and investigate them from start to finish,” he said. “This way, there's more continuity.”

Bonessi said a good number of his cases involve property crime, identity theft, cyber crime and fraud, but added another type is becoming more common.

“I didn't expect to see so many allegations of child crime here – things like abuse and neglect,” he said. “But, whenever Child Protective Services gets a report and notifies us, we have to check it out. Sometimes, it can be something minor like an ugly divorce or it could be legitimate child abuse, so we need to find out.”

Along with Bonessi's rank of sergeant comes the kind of clout that can quickly stabilize a crime scene once he arrives, he said.

“As the detective in charge of the criminal investigations division, the rank gives me the authority to take control of a scene,” said Bonessi. “For example, if there's a suspicious death, I can investigate the scene and it eliminates the question of who's in charge.”

In addition to his investigative duties, Bonessi also manages the department's hiring process by conducting background checks, handles internal investigations, is a taser trainer and armorer.

“In a department our size, it's all hands on deck,” said Bonessi. “We rely on each other and are a team in every sense of the word compared to bigger departments where you never see certain people because you don't cross paths.”

Bonessi is a native of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, but has called Texas home for many years, previously worked for the Travis County Sheriff's Department and is currently a member of the U.S. Navy Reserve as an aviation machinist's mate, working on jet engines.

Graeter said along with the city's growth, it's only natural there will be more for his department to do, so they must remain vigilant in making sure the ranks are sufficient to handle what the future holds.

“Any time there is growth, there will be some additional crime that comes along with the larger population,” he said. “We just have to do our best to keep staffing at the correct levels to serve everyone as Liberty Hill continues to grow.”

More additions to the department are already needed, said Graeter.

“We do need to add a couple of patrol supervisors – they help insure the best quality service is being provided to everyone, provide additional coverage and help keep our officers safe,” he said. “High-quality supervision is a must for any agency. We will also need another detective soon as well, so we can process cases faster, have better on-call ability, and so we stay ahead of things as we grow.”

Graeter said LHPD is ready for the increased demands that will be placed on the department.

“I believe we are prepared for the fast-paced growth we're experiencing,” he said. “We just have to do our best to keep staffing at the correct levels so we can provide the best service possible to our community.”

As for Bonessi, he will keep cracking cases – something that provides him with gratification, he said.

“I really enjoy the investigative side of my job,” said Bonessi. “Working with victims, fact-finding, putting the puzzle together and seeing where a case takes me.”