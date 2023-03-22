On a rainy morning this week, Liberty Hill city officials met at City Park on CR 200 to watch a rare sight: robots mowing the lawn at the football field.

The robots, called NexMow, were manufactured by San Jose, Calif.-based company URSRobot. City Administrator Paul Brandenburg said the City is considering “hiring” the robots to potentially save money by not having to hire someone at a $60,000 salary who also needs things like benefits and vacation days.

For the next 30 days, the City’s maintenance crews will be able to work alongside the mowers to see how efficient they are as part of a trial, while Brandenburg said he and other city officials will determine whether or not the $8,500 price tag per mower is beneficial.

“Even though the mowers have a high initial cost, they become very cost effective in the long run,” said Scott Douglas, sales director for URSRobot. “The biggest thing we want to make sure the world knows is that automation is coming. This isn’t to put people out of work; it’s to help them work more efficiently.”

The robot mowers are operated via a phone app. The first step is to use a mapping device to create digital boundaries for where the mowers should go. Then, up to 10 mowers can be deployed in the same area to mow the lawn within those boundaries.

Gabe Foo, vice president of growth for URSRobot, said the mowers have a six-hour battery life and mow in perfectly straight stripes. The blade height can be set to the desired number of inches, and the speed of the mower will determine how precise the cut is. At its fastest, the mowers only go about one mile per hour, he said.

Foo said through the app, a “keep out” zone can also be created if there are areas that don’t need to be mowed within the boundaries. The mowers also have high-tech sensors that make them safe around people—they’ll stop if someone stands in their way—and keep them secure if someone were to try to steal them—an alarm will go off and photos of the perpetrator will be taken right from the machine.

The robot mowers are all manufactured in Taipei, Taiwan, and are the brainchild of URSRobot CEO Stephen Chen, who owned and sold the second largest cell phone manufacturing company in the world before using the same technology to start URSRobot.

“Just to give an idea of where this technology is going—our other product we are working on is a security robot,” Douglas said. “It will be navigated similar to the lawn mower, but it’ll be a robot with 3-D cameras and facial recognition technology. These mowers are just the infancy of where this technology is going.”