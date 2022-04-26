Becky Stewart is all too familiar with the dangers of fentanyl.

Unfortunately, the Liberty Hill resident and her family learned the hard way when her 19-year-old son Cameron died March 20, 2021, after ingesting a pill laced with the deadly drug he thought was Valium. The Cedar Park High School graduate was found in his Leander apartment after not responding to calls and text messages.

Since that fateful day, Stewart has been on a crusade to ensure other families don't have to experience the same kind of nightmare she's been forced to face.

By founding “A Change for Cam,” Stewart has reached out to nonprofit organizations across central Texas in the hopes of spreading the word and raising awareness of the drug that is dastardly disguised by dealers as popular street narcotics such as OxyContin, Xanax and Percocet as a way to increase profits due to the inexpensive nature of fentanyl in comparison to the genuine article.

As part of Stewart's initiative, Liberty Hill High School will host “One Pill Can Kill” on Thursday at 6 p.m. at the school's performing arts center – a fentanyl awareness panel discussion designed to educate local students and families about the threat the drug presents.

According to Stewart, one of the biggest misconceptions concerning fentanyl use is it only affects certain stereotypical demographics.

“A lot of parents and families turn the other cheek and think it can't affect them,” said Stewart. “But, it's not an addiction – someone could be experimenting for the first time.”

Another point Stewart strives to make is the terminology – and the stigma that goes with it – when fentanyl deaths are considered, she said.

“Many of these deaths aren't overdoses – that's when you take too much of a substance you're knowingly taking,” said Stewart. “Cam didn't overdose – he was poisoned by a pill he thought was something else – there's a distinct difference.”

Members of the panel – which will be moderated by KXAN-TV investigative reporter Arezow Doost – will include a representative from the Drug Enforcement Agency, local law enforcement, mental health experts, affected family members and a state representative.

Liberty Hill ISD Police Chief Sharif Mezayek said his department is pleased to do its share to help the cause.

“We always want to help spread the word about the dangers of drugs to our students and their families,” said Mezayek. “This event is an awesome thing to bring to Liberty Hill.”

Mezayek said students are keenly aware of the drug threat – even though it may seem otherwise.

“Sometimes you feel like they're not listening to the message,” he said. “But, I think they really are and even if you only save one kid, it's worth it.”

Mezayek added his department hasn't yet come across fentanyl anywhere in the school district, but that doesn't mean a potential problem isn't lurking in the shadows.

“Just because we haven't seen it yet doesn't mean it's not there,” he said. “Something else we talk to the kids about is THC and its effects.”

Broaching the subject of drugs might be difficult for parents, but a necessary step in combating a potentially life-threatening situation, said Mezayek.

“Information is power, so it's all about having those tough conversations,” he said. “Parents need to keep the lines of communication open.”

Stewart is also pushing for fentanyl awareness to be added to school curriculum – even though that might not be truly representative of what it is, she said.

“When you say the word 'curriculum,' it sounds like it's something that would go on all semester long,” said Stewart. “But, really, it would only be about a 45-minute presentation.”

Even in a relatively-affluent area like Liberty Hill, fentanyl is an enemy that doesn't discriminate based on income bracket or social status, she said.

“Fentanyl knows no boundaries,” said Stewart. “It doesn't care what side of the tracks you're from and it's easy to get blindsided.”

Stewart said the machinations of modern-day society create an even more dangerous environment for young people compared to what previous generations faced.

“When I was growing up, we learned from our mistakes,” she said. “Now, one mistake can kill you.”