The latest business to announce plans to move to Liberty Hill is Orangetheory Fitness, a gym that focuses on group exercise classes and heart rate-based interval training.
The gym will be located in Bar W Marketplace near H-E-B, at 19380 Ronald Reagan Blvd., with an estimated construction start date in April, according to the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation. Completion of the project is slated for July.
Orangetheory Fitness was founded in 2010 and has since grown to have locations in all 50 states as well as 25 countries. There are more than 1,500 fitness studios worldwide.