Community is defined as a feeling of fellowship with others as a result of sharing common attitudes, interests and goals. For the past 24 years, Over the Hill Gang (OTHG) has provided a sense of community reminiscent of a time when living in a small town gave one a feeling of belonging and family.

Every Thursday, located in the heart of Liberty Hill, this organization offers a free, weekly social outing where lunch is served, dominos are played, and people can sit and talk to their neighbors. There is only one catch: you have to be over the age of 50.

Tom Williams, current president of the group, upholds these traditions and has been tasked with restoring the organization after its long hiatus due to COVID.

Williams shares that “last year, during the summer, we started back up. But then the COVID rates started going up again, and people were not coming. I finally just said with the way the COVID is going and the health things that go along with the age of people we are, I'm not comfortable with keeping this going. So we shut it down.”

Gone for nearly two years, OTHG is finally back. Since early June, the group began holding regular meetings with lunch and games, per usual.

Williams, excited to be back, is focused on growing the organization and creating new traditions.

“I don't know if you've noticed how many hands went up when I asked how many people were new this month, but it was about half,” says Williams. “They weren't our old members returning. They’re new members that are coming and joining. So there's new life growing from this old stump.”

With this new membership and fresh ideas, Williams is starting a potluck and game night every first Friday of the month from 7-9 p.m. for those who still work during the week. Williams hopes for this new growth and ideas to continue to the point where eventually, the annex building will be in full use daily by OTHG members.

While there have been many new members joining OTHG, there are also many returning members, including Anne Slager, a member who has been with OTHG since its first year.

“From the start, I was here and helped write the outline for how we would be our protocol,” says Slager. “When I first came to these meetings, I was a teenager. I was 63. And I was like, the youngest or near the youngest, at least in the group. And now I’m the oldest.”

Slager expresses the reason she has continued attending OTHG for the past 24 years.

“Well, number one, my friends. Number two, I get out of the house, and I have a safe place to go. And then I like to play games. And I don't know, I just enjoy coming and seeing my folks. It’s become an important part of my life,” Slager said.

Over the Hill Gang brings together a diverse group of members, with each member adding his or her unique experiences and history. This group plays an important role in Liberty Hill, giving seniors a safe space to socialize and connect.

“The older you get, the more withdrawn you get,” said Williams. “Let's face it. You get older, and friends die. You lose contact with family because they're all dispersed. So someplace like this, where you can come and socialize, is a very important thing for our mental health, I believe. And also, a lot of us don't cook at home. So if you become a member, you’ll receive at least one hot meal a week this way.”

On the way in and out of the OTHG building, there are three plaques. One for charter members and two more honoring the memory of members who have passed.

Over the Hill Gang maintains a time-honored part of small town Americana when everyone knew and supported each other. Their meetings are a place for seniors to connect, remember and laugh with others. In this way, the group will always be a special part of Liberty Hill.

To learn more about the group, visit their website.