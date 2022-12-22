The Planning and Zoning Commission had an open conversation with representatives from Verdunity at their meeting Dec. 20 to discuss the results of the top decision-making principles the community wants the City of Liberty Hill to focus on while rewriting its comprehensive plan.

Verdunity is the consulting firm the City hired to rewrite the plan as well as its Unified Development Code (UDC). The process kicked off in September and is anticipated to be complete in early 2024. The new plan will serve as a planning guide for the community through 2040.

According to a survey conducted by Verdunity in September, and the 309 responses they received from the community, the top five principles that matter to residents of Liberty Hill are (1) fiscal responsibility; (2) openness and transparency; (3) public health and safety; (4) culture and history; and (5) economic prosperity.

The P&Z went through each topic to discuss how they as a group define each one. AJ Fawver, community consulting program leader for Verdunity, moderated the discussion and told the commission not to focus on the dictionary definition of these topics, but instead what the topics mean to the commission as well as the greater Liberty Hill community. Additionally, Fawver asked the commission to discuss what financial, policy and regulatory decisions look like with each of the topics.

Commissioner Jon Mathiason said he feels fiscal responsibility would be for the city government to focus solely on essential services that are required by law, not services like parks and festivals.

The commission unanimously agreed that the major thing the City needs to focus on is what is happening within city limits.

“We have to focus on the inner city first and what we can actually handle—that’s the best fiscal responsibility—and then everything else falls,” Commissioner Bryan Rivera said. “Our city doesn’t service just the [6,800] people within the city limits. We service everyone in the [extraterritorial jurisdiction] as well and those people utilize our community.”

Commissioner Diane Williams said openness and transparency should mean that most decisions made within the City should be done in the public eye so people can understand the why behind it.

“It goes beyond social media,” she said.

The Commission also agreed that they’d prefer information be presented to the public before they even know to ask for it.

The next principle, public health and safety, immediately brought up a conversation about roads.

“Our roads aren’t safe at all,” Commissioner Chad Cormack said. “We’ve got a major state highway running through our town, and soon the [Highway] 183 toll road will open.”

Williams added that Ranch Road 1869 is another road that isn’t safe for travelers. The Commission agreed that better working relationships are needed with TxDOT and Williamson County to move road improvement projects forward.

Williams said when it comes to culture and history, she feels it means protecting the heritage of the City, such as the sculpture garden at Foundation Park.

“We need to start prioritizing downtown,” she added.

Chair Steve Messana also said he thinks the City needs to refocus on the people within the city limits to help maintain and grow the culture.

The final principle, economic prosperity, is what drives the city, said City Administrator Paul Brandenburg. The Commission agreed.

Brandenburg said the definition of economic prosperity is getting a return on investment from the City’s most important assets, like water, wastewater and streets. Commercial businesses will bring in sales tax, job creation and more, which the economic deals of the past haven’t done, he said, which means City officials need to switch from a residential focus to a commercial focus.

“We need to downshift and manage our growth,” he said. “If we don’t, it’s going to manage us.”

Verdunity plans to move into phase two of the plan rewrite in January 2023, ultimately going through six different phases until the implementation and adoption of the comprehensive plan and UDC is finalized in February 2024.