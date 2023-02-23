The Liberty Hill Independent School District will hold an election May 6 for Places 1 and 2 on its Board of Trustees.

Currently, Place 1 is occupied by Terry Smith and Place 2 is held by Kendall Carter.

Smith is being challenged by Brandon Canady, Chris Neighbors and Cory Milam, while Carter will face Antonio Canas for the three-year terms.

Canady is a sales director, Neighbors is self-employed, Milam is an account manager and Canas works in emergency management.

May 6 also marks the election for the 2023 Bond propositions, which would provide Liberty Hill ISD with $471.1 million dollars, if approved by voters.

If approved, funds generated by the bonds will go toward the construction of new schools, expansion of existing campuses and increasing school safety across the district. The proposals are the result of a five-month study by the Liberty Hill ISD Long Range Planning Committee, which is composed of 90 community members.

Proposition A consists of funding for high school #2, elementary schools #8 and #9, a new transportation building and new maintenance and warehouse buildings, along with significant improvements at Liberty Hill High School, including cafeteria and Career and Technical Education expansions, a robotics workshop and band hall additions at a cost of $459 million.

Proposition B is for various technology items at a cost of $7.1 million and will go toward instructional devices, as well as network upgrades, technology carts, CTE labs and special education devices.

Proposition C is for improvements at Panther Stadium, with the primary item being replacing the turf field – which has outlasted its expected lifespan of 10 years – along with construction of a new concession stand and additional restrooms on the visiting side of the stadium at a cost of $5 million.

The district's second high school – which will be located east of Highway 183 at the intersection of County Roads 258 and 260 and is scheduled to open in 2026 – was originally budgeted for $145 million, but has since gone up to a cost of $310 million, necessitating the need for it to be included on the 2023 bond.

Liberty Hill ISD's combined enrollment for its eight schools recently reached 8,000 students and there is no end in sight for the skyrocketing number, which is projected to reach over 18,600 by 2032.

The district is the third-fastest growing in the Austin area, trailing only nearby neighbors Leander and Georgetown, primarily due to the significant numbers of new homes sold, with 2,100 closings last year.

In fact, following a 14.9 percent increase in student enrollment from 2020-22, the number is expected to be 137 percent over the next 10 years.

As a result, Liberty Hill ISD is classified as a “fast-growth district,” the criteria of which includes an enrollment of at least 2,500 students during the previous school year and either enrollment growth of at least 10 percent or a net increase of at least 3,500 students over the past five years.