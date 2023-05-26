A record 460 seniors walked across the stage to receive their high-school diplomas at Liberty Hill High School's Class of 2023 Commencement on Friday night at Panther Stadium.

“No class has ever overcome the obstacles the Class of 2023 has,” said principal Bryon Ellison, in his address to the Purple-and-Gold assembly before him on the field. “Yet, you have excelled at every level of competition in athletics and academics.”

Class salutatorian Abbie Billingsley stood at the podium on the stage and delivered a heartfelt message to her classmates.

“For me, standing on this field tonight is a full-circle moment,” she said. “I was born and raised here in Liberty Hill and I was a member of the Fighting Panthers Club, so we got to run the length of the field before football games – which was the highlight of the week for me growing up.”

Billingsley went on to thank the myriad people who have supported not only her, but her classmates over the years.

“Of course, my parents, coaches and my basketball family,” she said. “But, also everyone who we didn't always see every day, but still had a massive impact on our high-school experience.”

In addition, Billingsley highlighted her speech with some wishful thinking of what the world might be like if we all lived by one simple, fundamental rule.

“Love your neighbor as yourself and treat others as you want to be treated,” she said, quoting the Holy Bible. “What if we applied this to our everyday lives?”

Billingsley went further with her message.

“I'm abundantly confident in our graduating class's ability to do anything we set our minds to and I'd like to take some time to provide some perspective,” she said. “The reality is accomplishments, jobs, titles and finances will come and go – they are fleeting in nature and in the long run can never be truly satisfying. Whoever loves money will never have enough, whoever loves wealth will never be satisfied with their income. One of the only things that will endure is the love we have for one another.”

Valedictorian Dhanush Kondapalli paid tribute to the town he arrived in three years ago, not quite sure what to expect, but pleased with what he found in his new home.

“When I moved here as a sophomore, I was given a warm welcome by everyone,” he said. “We're all so proud to call Liberty Hill home and our success begins with the community as a whole.”

Kondapalli marked the occasion properly.

“High-school graduation is a pretty important milestone – it's when we go out into the real world on our own,” he said. “As we look back on the last four years, I encourage everyone to focus on the memories and not the mistakes. In 20 years, nobody will remember the one bad grade we got or the teacher we didn't always get along with or the small arguments between friends. We'll remember our senior year and all the joys that came with it and we'll remember this moment right now – graduation.”

Finally, he delivered a piece of advice to his classmates inspired by the silver screen.

“Lastly, I want to leave the Class of 2023 with a line from my favorite Hindian movie,” said Kondapalli. “'Life only happens once,' – So make the most of it – make friendships and memories for a lifetime because that's all we've got – a lifetime.”