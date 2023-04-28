Liberty Hill High School students Cassidy McDonald and Gigi Muniu recently competed at the SkillsUSA Texas state competition, both returning home with the highest possible rating from the event in Corpus Christi on April 1.

Both competed in the same category, which was a contest in which participants constructed display panels based on various aspects of criminal justice and each received a “superior” evaluation and the blue ribbon that accompanied it.

In fact, the Purple-and-Gold tandem were the only two competitors in the entire state in their category to achieve a superior mark.

McDonald, a senior, based her project on facial reconstruction of crime victims, while Muniu's was an illustration of crime scene investigation.

The pair of Panthers are both members of the school's CTE (Career and Technical Education) program, with the competition providing an opportunity for the duo to test their abilities against a field of competitors from across the state.

According to McDonald, it was forensic science teacher Jeff Arnold who initially steered her toward his class and eventually the competition.

“Mr. Arnold has such excitement for this,” said McDonald. “It's a great opportunity to merge science and art.”

Once she learned about facial reconstruction, McDonald was hooked, she said.

“For example, if a victim dies from a gunshot wound to the face, you can recreate their facial features based on photos and other things like the skull and bone structure,” said McDonald. “So, then if the family wants to have an open-casket funeral, it helps provide them with closure.”

Despite her expertise at her newfound craft, though, McDonald isn't sure if she will pursue a career in forensic science, she said.

“Even since sixth grade, I've worked with my mom in her dog grooming business, so that always seemed to be the way I would go,” said McDonald. “But, I'm going to Austin Community College for two years and would then like to go to Texas State and study anthropology.”

Muniu said she was drawn to the subject of her project by an inquisitive mind.

“I like investigative work and criminal justice,” she said. “With something like this, you get to be creative and original.”

Muniu's display showed the different steps that must be completed for a proper crime scene investigation to be successful.

“The most important thing is to make sure you collect all the evidence that's needed for the investigation,” said Muniu. “All the data you collect is vital because the investigators need to know everything about what happened.”

Even though she's still only a sophomore, Muniu already knows she's on the right career path, she said.

“This is really interesting to me,” said Muniu, who would like to go to Rice or Georgetown University to study international relations and affairs. “It's what I want to do.”

McDonald and Muniu concurred on what the most positive part of the competition was.

“It was a great experience,” said Muniu. “I've always found it interesting to collect information and see how people make decisions based on it.”

For McDonald, she was happy to soak in the entire atmosphere around her, she said.

“Just getting to be around all those people and their creativity was great,” said McDonald. “It proves you don't have to be an extrovert to create something really cool.”